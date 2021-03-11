New poll shows how Bidens’ approval ratings stack up against Trump





President Joe Biden assumed leadership of the United States at one of the most volatile times in modern history. A new PBS NewsHour / NPR / Marist poll reveals what Americans think of the 46th president’s performance so far, and how she compares to former President Donald Trump.

About half of Americans approve of what Biden has done so far

About half of Americans – 49% – said they approved of the way Biden has been president so far, less than two months after starting his presidency, according to the latest poll. But as was the case with his predecessor, whose last year in office was marred by the pandemic, much of that support comes from people who identify as members of his own party. Among Democrats, the Bidens’ approval rating was 87%. But only 11% of Republicans and 43% of Independents said they approved of the president.

Another 42 percent of Americans disapprove of what Biden has done so far as president, including 81 percent of Republicans and 43 percent of Independents.

Yet Biden currently has a higher job approval rate than former President Donald Trump ever achieved in his four years in the White House, according to Marist poll data. And support for Biden appears to be growing. In this latest poll, 52% of Americans said they had a good impression of him. That’s a 41% increase in October 2019 in the midst of Trump’s first indictment. Since then, Biden has gradually progressed in favor.

The White House is generally better regarded than Capitol Hill today, with 41% of Americans saying they approve of the work Democrats do in Congress, and only 28% saying they approve of the work Republicans do. Democrats’ approval rating is up significantly from 34% in January 2019, after the last Congress was sworn in, but 51% of Americans still disapprove of what Democrats do, including 16% of Democratic voters and 86% Republicans.

Republicans in Congress face higher disapproval of jobs, with 64% of Americans saying they don’t like what they see, a 6 percentage point increase from January 2019, including 38 % of Republicans and 85% of Democrats.

The independents also largely disapproved of lawmakers from both parties, with 56% disapproving of Democrats in Congress and 63% disapproving of Republicans.

How do Americans view Biden’s handling of the pandemic and the economy?

Most Americans think Biden is handling the coronavirus pandemic much better than Trump. Sixty-two percent approve of the way Biden has handled the U.S. response so far. Another 30 percent say they disapprove.

Public approval for Bidens’ actions far exceeds that gained by Trump’s leadership during the pandemic. Its highest approval rate was 18 points lower, to 44% in March 2020, the same month the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic and Trump called it a public health emergency. From there, his approval for handling the pandemic dropped to 37%, recovering slightly to 39% by the time he left office in January.

But Americans are less confident in Bidens’ ability to heal the wounded economy of nations compared to Trump. While 46% of American adults approve of Biden’s way of handling the economy, 41% disapprove of it. In the final days of his tenure, half of Americans said they approved of the past presidents’ management of the economy, a sentiment Trump has exploited throughout his presidency and in his 2020 campaign for a second mandate.

Keanu Adams, 25, of Vacaville, Calif., Said he voted for Biden and hopes the president recognizes the country needs more than public health and economic solutions right now.

It’s not just a question of money or vaccines, he said. It’s about making sure everyone has their place at the table so that we don’t have this situation where some people are struggling, struggling, struggling and everyone is doing great.

The nation must uproot systemic issues to fix what is really wrong, Adams said.

But neither Biden nor Trump seem to understand the issues regular Americans face, said Zach Castillo of Mishawaka, Indiana, an independent voter who voted for Trump in 2020.

Their lives seem so high and far removed from what’s really going on and how people really live and feel in the middle of the country, Castillo said.

PBS NewsHour, NPR and Marist Poll conducted a March 3-8 survey that polled 1,227 American adults (3.4 percentage point margin of error) and 1,082 registered voters (3.6 percentage point margin of error) percentage points).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos