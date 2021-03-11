PDM fires a fresh salvo at a security facility





Former prime minister and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif have raised the bar against the security establishment, saying senior military officials “will very soon be held accountable for their crimes.”

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – the alliance of 11 opposition parties aimed at overthrowing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government – has repeatedly criticized the establishment for its alleged role in politics.

At their press conference on Monday, PDM leaders again denounced the establishment’s alleged interference in politics, saying intelligence agencies had forced lawmakers to vote for the PTI’s ruling contenders in the elections. recent senatorial elections.

PDM Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman said there was evidence intelligence agencies violated the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) code of conduct and tried to influence the March 3 Senate polls by threatening and attracting voters.

“The PDM condemns this decision and warns that if the same tactics are repeated in the election of the president and vice-president of the Senate, the PDM will be forced to present all the evidence to the public,” Fazl said.

In a short video clip shared on his official Twitter handle, Nawaz Sharif claimed that his daughter and the PML-N vice president were receiving threats. “First you ignored Maryam’s modesty in Karachi by smashing the door to her hotel room in the middle of the night and now you say if she doesn’t stop she will be broken.

He praised Maryam for raising “the voice of the people”, saying she would continue the vote-respect movement.

He alleged that the public mandate was stolen in the 2018 general election and that an incompetent person was imposed on the nation. “If that wasn’t enough now, they helped the same person in the Senate elections. The Daska by-elections also had a record fixing,” he added.

Nawaz also said that claims have been made that they will not be drawn into the political issue, but the reality is different.

Earlier today, at a press conference, PML-N leaders claimed that their senators were receiving phone calls from “state officials” to vote not for the common PDM candidates but for them. Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf candidates for power.

“I want to believe DG ISPR [when he says the army has nothing to do with politics] but our senators have complained about receiving phone calls, ”said former prime minister and senior PML-N deputy chairman Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Lamenting the supposed pressure on senators from his party to change their loyalty, he said the opposition did not want to blame anyone but that senators should be allowed to vote for any candidate they choose.

Hours earlier, Maryam had also alleged that party senators should abstain from voting for the PDM candidate in the March 12 election for the presidency of the Senate.

“Our Senators are called upon and urged not to vote for the PDM candidate,” Maryam said in a Twitter post. “Some of them have recorded the evidence,” she added.

The PML-N leader, however, did not specify who was holding such conversations with party members.

The stage is set for the Senate Speaker’s Slot Competition on March 12 (tomorrow) between incumbent Sadiq Sanjrani, who has been nominated by Prime Minister Imran Khan as the ruling party’s candidate, and Yousaf Raza Gilani, the co- candidate of the opposition parties – the PDM.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran also appointed a PTI member of former FATA Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi as a candidate for the post of vice president.

On Tuesday, the PDM appointed the secretary general of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri as a candidate for the vice-presidency.

