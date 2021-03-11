Chinese parliament approves electoral reform in Hong Kong, may veto candidates for Xi Jinping’s regime

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang vote on electoral reform in Hong Kong (Reuters)

The Chinese parliament on Thursday adopted almost unanimously a Hong Kong electoral system reform This will provide Xi Jinping’s rule Veto power over pro-democratic opposition candidates In the assembly elections of the territory.

Ignoring warnings from Western capitals, 3,000 delegates from the National People’s Congress (NPC) approved a “draft decision to improve the electoral system” in the former British colony.

A round of applause ensued following the vote in the Grand Palace of the seat of parliament in Beijing. No deputy voted against the text, only one voted against.

Following the announcement of the reforms last week, London, but also Washington and Brussels, have warned the Chinese regime against a new attack on Hong Kong’s autonomy and the rest of its independence.

Vote in the Chinese Legislative Assembly (Reuters)

The proposed change in the appointment of members of the Legislative Council (Lego) of the Hong Kong Parliament sparked an unprecedented crackdown nearly a year after Beijing imposed a national security law. Opposition activists in the autonomous region.

The Communist regime imposed the law in 2019 following massive protests against Beijing’s influence in Hong Kong. But the government of Chinese President Xi Jinping was unable to prevent the local consultation in late 2019 from securing a major victory for opposition district advisers.

“Election Commission”

After Thursday’s vote, the AFN’s status committee is expected to work on a bill that will be formally approved by the Chinese parliament before being imposed on Hong Kong.

The text has not been published, but the company Xinhua Explain This would increase the role of the Hong Kong “Election Commission”, an organization subordinate to Beijing, which already directly appoints half of the members of the Legislative Council..

This mechanism has enabled the Chinese government to secure a majority in favor of Lego since the 1997 recession.

Electoral committee, from 1,200 current members to 1,500 Ability to select candidates who can stand in the democratic election process, According to the official agency.

Lego will drop from 70 to 90 members, but the company did not say whether the election committee could now appoint more than half of Hong Kong’s representatives.

Last week, the European Union warned Beijing not to accept the reform, saying it was ready to “act” in retaliation. The United States denounced the former colony as a “direct attack on autonomy”.

Protesters protest outside court, with 47 pro-democracy activists being questioned in Hong Kong (Europa Press)



The plan is “essential to maintain lasting stability in Hong Kong,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday.

Only for “patriots”

When China returned, Beijing had guaranteed Hong Kong until 2047, an autonomy and freedoms unknown in the country.

But the Chinese regime and the media have been saying for weeks that it is necessary A reform so that only the patriots can lead the financial metropolis.

The term “patriotic” means “to love the present People’s Republic of China, led by the Chinese Communist Party,” Zhang Ruan, vice commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Hong Kong, said Tuesday.

Patriots must respect the Chinese Communist Party“He added.”We will examine whether the candidates meet these criteria.

Opposition-hated Hong Kong Managing Director Gary Lam greeted the Chinese delegates’ vote and thanked him “with all my heart.”

However, his adviser to the Chinese parliament, Hong Kong Vice President Bernard Chan, said: AFP Leco told the benches that “he would not be surprised if the majority of the opposition were allowed to return”.

“If they don’t openly promote separatism, they deserve an election.”, He promised.

Authorities annulled the election in September 2020 to renew half of the Lego, citing the state of the Govt-19 epidemic.

On Monday, Lam pointed out that the September elections could be further postponed due to changes requested by Beijing.

(With information from AFP)

