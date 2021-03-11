Politics
Quad Meet India United States Australia Japan PM Modi Joe Biden Scott Morrison Suga Latest News
The first QUAD summit, attended by leaders from India, Australia, Japan and the United States, will address a variety of global issues ranging from the COVID-19 challenge, to the economic crisis and climate change.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate, along with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and US President Joseph R. Biden, in the first quadrilateral framework leaders summit, to be held virtually on March 12 (Friday).
“The leaders will discuss ongoing efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and explore opportunities for collaboration to ensure safe, equitable and affordable vaccines in the Indo-Pacific region,” a statement said.
It will be the first time that Prime Minister Modi will meet with newly elected US President Joe Biden and his Japanese counterpart Suga.
Speaking at the quadrennial meeting, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said: “The fact that President Biden has made this one of his first multilateral engagements is a testament to the importance we place close cooperation with our allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific ”.
“A series of questions, of course, we hope to be discussed, should I say, in the face of the global community, from the threat of COVID to economic cooperation and, of course, to the climate crisis,” she said. added.
“Formed in the wake of the 2004 tsunami and made official in 2007, the Quad has met regularly at the level of foreign ministers. However, Friday will be the first time that the Quad will meet at the leadership level,” he said. she declared.
US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the summit will showcase the Quad’s ability to pool capabilities and develop cooperative habits to address some of these pressing challenges they face. .
“Now, at the same time, I would just like to note that the Quad is not a unique challenge. It is not a single competitor. It is an entity forged and formed because we share common interests … maritime safety is, of course, an important issue, but our common interests go far beyond that. And I think you’ll see the breadth of those common interests reflected in the agenda the day after the Quad meeting, ”he said in response to a question.
Quad summit set to give big boost to India-made vaccines in Covid-19 war
First-ever Indo-Pacific Quad summit likely to provide major impetus for intensifying India’s efforts to deliver affordable vaccines to more countries to step up war on deadly Covid-19 pandemic .
Watch | QUAD warships in the Western Indian Ocean for Exercise Malabar 2020
The move comes at a time when there is a serious shortage of vaccines in the world and the poorest countries are unable to secure supplies. India has become the “pharmacy of the world” with the production of two affordable vaccines.
Hope first Quad summit is conducive to regional peace, ‘not the other way around’, says China
Ahead of the quadrennial meeting, a wary China hoped the four countries would do things “conducive” to regional peace and stability instead of “the opposite”.
Asked about his reaction to the first Quad leaders summit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China believes that any regional cooperation architecture should follow the principle of peaceful development and win-win cooperation. -winning, which is the dominant trend of the time.
“We hope that the countries concerned will keep in mind the common interests of the countries of the region, respect the principles of openness, inclusion and win-win cooperation and do things that promote the stability of regional peace and prosperity rather than the other way around, ”Zhao said.
In November 2017, India, Japan, the United States and Australia gave shape to the long-standing proposal to create the Quad to develop a new strategy to maintain critical Indo-Pacific shipping routes. free from any influence.
The United States preferred to use Quad as a security architecture to verify China’s growing assertiveness.
(With contributions from PTI, IANS)
