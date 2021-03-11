Former Pakistani PM accuses Imran Khan of receiving PKR 700million for Senate seat: the Tribune India





Lahore, March 11

Former Pakistani prime minister and opposition leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of receiving PKR 700 million from a Balochistan business tycoon to make him a senator.

“Mohammad Abdul Qadir contested the Senate poll as an independent candidate on March 3 and won votes from ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and other parties. PTI lawmakers voted for Qadir under Khan, who had received PKR 700 million from him, ”said Abbasi, senior vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League’s main opposition-Nawaz (PML-N ).

Khan will have to be responsible for selling the Senate ticket, Abbasi said on Wednesday, adding that even members of the ruling party say the man was made a senator after paying Khan money.

Abbasi asked the electoral commission to take note of this sale of the Senate seat by the prime minister to the business mogul.

Interestingly, after Qadir won the seat as an independent candidate, Khan welcomed him to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf despite strong opposition from the Baluchistan party leadership and area leaders, who had previously forced the central management to withdraw a party ticket that had been assigned to him.

The former prime minister said there had been no comparison of the corruption committed by the Khan government to that of its predecessors, but the courts and the anti-corruption establishment have remained silent on the matter.

“The court should take a suo motu opinion in such cases. Suo motu was taken against an elected prime minister (Nawaz Sharif) and he was removed from his post. People know what’s going on today, ”he said.

Abbasi also called on the military establishment to stay away from politics.

“We want to believe what DG ISPR (inter-service public relations) said that the army is not involved in politics. It should be like this. But what happened in the Senate polls and in Prime Minister Khan’s vote of confidence denied this statement by DG ISPR, ”he said.

Recently, ISPR’s director general, Major General Babar Iftikhar, categorically denied that the military was involved in politics.

Meanwhile, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has warned the military establishment against interference in the Senate Speaker’s election scheduled for Friday.

Indirectly accusing intelligence agencies, she said senators from her party were receiving calls not to vote for opposition candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani for the post of Senate Speaker.

“Our senators are called upon and invited not to vote for the candidate of the PDM (Pakistan Democratic Alliance). Some of them have recorded the evidence, ”Maryam tweeted Thursday.

The PDM is an alliance of 11 opposition parties. – PTI

