Expert: It is not impossible that Jokowi is tempted by three periods





Prolonging the presidency is the presidential system’s highest temptation REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – The Director of the Law School of the Center for Constitutional Studies (PUSaKO), University of Andalas, Feri Amsari, has revealed that the temptation to extend the presidential term is the highest temptation of the presidential system. At least that happened to two previous Indonesian presidents, Soekarno and Soeharto. The existence of these historical facts, does not exclude that the same thing teases the current president Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “It is not impossible that the same temptation is spilling over to President Jokowi,” Feri said in a discussion Thursday (3/11). Additionally, Feri explained that this temptation could be taken by Jokowi given that the palace often controls a lot of things that are widely criticized by the public. Jokowi and his coalition are known to be able to anticipate public criticisms such as the KPK law, KUHP and, more recently, the omnibus law on copyright of works. “Whatever criticism from the public, political power of any size can ultimately be controlled by the government. At that time, I thought there was an understanding around the president that the president was able to control a lot. of things, “he said. Furthermore, Feri added, the temptation to extend the presidency to three terms does not belong only to Jokowi, but can also come from people in the palace circle who want to perpetuate power. According to him, the people around Jokowi are seen as capable of influencing Jokowi to want to continue his leadership for three terms by conveying various logical reasons. “If it’s three terms, for sure a lot will be done by the current presidential group. Maybe after three terms there will be four terms because power is always tempting. And then he will not escape President Jokowi and the people … his circle to be tempted, “he said,” he said. Besides being unconstitutional, Feri said extending the presidential term to three terms would only make political regeneration a long wait. Even though the 1945 Constitution stipulates that every citizen has the same chance in government. “Do not let the president continue and his constitution differs from the principles demanded by the constitution,” he said.







