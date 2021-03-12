Erdoan says Turkey made health history in the past year





TTurkey has made history in the health field with the dedication of its healthcare staff, hospitals and strong infrastructure in the fight against COVID-19 over the past year, said Thursday the president of the nation. With the sacrifice of our army of health, of our hospitals with a constant increase in their number and capacity, and of our solid infrastructure, we have made history in the field of health, said Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Twitter, sharing the efforts made in the year since. the disease was first seen in the country. As part of the services, Erdogan recalled that a coronavirus operations center and the country’s coronavirus scientific advisory board had been created. He said local diagnostic kits had been produced and a parentage and isolation tracking system had been formed, while a mobile app called Life Fits Into Home was put into use. Inactive vaccines have also started to be applied in the country, Erdogan said. Referring to immunization services, he said: We have administered over 10 million vaccines in a very short period of time. On January 14, Turkey launched a mass vaccination campaign against COVID, starting with health workers and senior officials to encourage public confidence in vaccines. Erdogan said municipal hospitals had been opened in Istanbul, Konya and Tekirdag provinces, and noted that 25 new hospital buildings, as well as 11 annex hospital buildings, had become operational over the past year. The number of health facilities increased by 55% year on year and the bed capacity of intensive care units for adults by 51%, he added. Recalling that Turkey produced an indigenous medical ventilator during the process, he said it was both used at home and exported to 20 countries. He said that over the past year millions of people infected and those who had been in contact with the cases have been followed up, while more than 19 million people have undergone health checks at border posts. On March 1, Erdogan announced the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions based on the circumstances in each province. Since last December, Turkey has applied the curfew on weekday evenings.

