Will Boris Johnson wake up one day seeing waking up as a badge of honor?

Every year since her election in 2015, Labor’s Jess Phillips has risen in the Commons during the debate on International Women’s Day and has performed a solemn duty: to read the names of women and girls killed by men in the past. Last 12 months. It is a very moving act of homage, rightly combined with a cold anger that its repetitive nature, its place as an essential element of the parliamentary calendar, is in itself a national cause of shame.

Today, as Phillips carefully named the 118 women who died last year, she said society seemed to have ‘just accepted’ dead women as ‘one of those things’. And his words were all the more poignant this year as many MPs shared their own experiences of harassment and fear in the wake of Sarah Everard’s disappearance.

Caroline Nokes, chair of the Commons Women and Equality Committee, was among those who spoke in the debate. Right before that, she joined us on our podcast and revealed her own experience of constant mistrust, that instinctive radar for a possible violent threat that so many people are forced to endure.

“I think we all come home with our keys, whether it’s getting into your car with your car keys ready or walking with your house key, literally in your fist with a key pushing so that if someone one attacks me, I can take their gaze outside, ”she said. “And I literally do it by walking on Westminster Bridge when I leave Parliament, when it’s dark.”

Nokes has become one of the most outspoken backbenchers in this parliament, using her committee role to promote an agenda for change on a range of equality and diversity issues. Like many former ministers or even opposition members, she has found her real voice in the benches.

Few can forget the way she confused Boris Johnson during a Liaison Committee hearing over his lack of women in Cabinet. After admitting that there weren’t “enough” women in leadership positions and asking “how many is enough?” The Prime Minister wriggled nervously and joked that he was not competent to rule on the question. “Isn’t it 50%?” she answered.

And this fearlessness was evident on our podcast as Nokes grappled with the attempt within his own party, and the government, to wage his “culture war on awakening.” “All of a sudden, wanting to stand up for women or wanting to stand up for the folks at BAME having a history program that they recognize and relate to, I’m being accused of being ‘too awake for my own good’. It’s used as an insult – in fact, I wear it as a badge of honor. “

Nokes criticized her party’s slowness in banning gay conversion therapy and expressed dismay at her trans rights record (as highlighted by Jayne Ozanne’s resignation as LGBT + government adviser, in protest against Liz Truss’ position on equality). But in our podcast, she also broke with some of the anti-Meghan Markle mood that prevails among many conservatives.

Highlighting the possible damage to the UK’s reputation in the world, the former minister told us Buckingham Palace should be made public once the royals conclude their own internal reflection on Meghan’s racism accusations . “I would like some transparency at the end of this – what are the conclusions, what are the results, what are we going to see changed?” she said.

It went much deeper than Keir Starmer, who seemed to come back from his own blunt approach to the Markle interview, saying, “I think it’s a family question now.” Will the Labor leader now dare to follow Nokes in demanding that the palace be genuinely transparent about what went far beyond an internal family issue? He can, but he can’t.

Bagehot’s famous phrase that “above all, our kingship is to be revered … We must not let daylight on magic” is a piece by Victoriana that seems more dated than ever. And Nokes knows it. On this day when women’s rights got that rare moment in the parliamentary spotlight, how fitting it was for a woman MP to say something that few politicians had the courage to say.