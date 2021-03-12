All options should be kept in mind, including new elections: PM Imran – Pakistan





Posted Mar 11, 2021 8:05 PM

The strategy for the election of the President of the Senate was also reviewed during the meeting.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that he does not accept the pressures of the past and will not be under any pressure in the future, all options, including new elections, have to the mind.

A meeting of the PTI Central Committee was held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Questions relating to the political and economic situation of the country were discussed during the meeting.

Sources said Punjab’s chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s party leaders, the federal minister and other party leaders attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan called on government leaders to remain active in view of the current political situation in the country.

According to sources, consultations were also held on the government’s strategy for the opposition’s long march during the meeting.

The performance of the federal and provincial governments was also reviewed at the meeting. The committee expressed reservations about governance at the federal and provincial levels and considered various proposals to improve performance.

Sources said that Amir Kiyani and Saifullah Niazi gave a briefing on party organization issues across the country, while the prime minister ordered to strengthen the party’s organizational structure in the country.

Imran Khan said the long march of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is not in the public interest but to reach the NRO, adding that he has not accepted the pressures in the past and will not be subjected to no pressure in the future.

“The opposition wanted to sow chaos in the country through the politics of protest,” he said.

The government will succeed in the Senate

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran, at a luncheon honoring senators from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and allied parties, said that for the past two and a half years, the government of PTI was struggling to pass legislation due to the lack of majority. in Parliament. He expressed the hope that after obtaining a majority in the Senate, the legislation would be easier for the government.

He said it was impossible to change the old system without the right legislation. He said that over the next two years, all of his efforts would be to pass public policy laws.

Imran Khan said he is aware of the issues facing the public, including inflation, and his priority is to give them relief. He said we need to get the economy back on track, temporary relief is of no use if the economy is not structured properly.

“We want to endow the country with a sustainable and efficient system,” he said. It takes time to get rid of the old system and introduce a new one. “I am aware of the concerns of the allies and I will not disappoint them,” he added.

The prime minister revealed that his senators are still in demand for senatorial elections and pledged to make the system transparent so that there is no room for corruption. “Inshallah, we will be successful in the upper house,” he said.

According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan has placed emphasis on the method of voting in senatorial elections.

The Prime Minister hosted the lunch as the government plans to elect Sadiq Sanjrani as Senate Speaker.

The Prime Minister congratulated the newly elected senators. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Khyber PakhtunKhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also attended the lunch.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Mirza Afridi, who represents the ex-FATA, as vice-president of the Senate.

