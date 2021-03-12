Narendra Modi Stadium to operate at full capacity for T20I five-game series





For the first time now, the new Narendra Modi Stadium will be operating at full capacity on the first day of the T20I series which will be held on March 12, 14, 16, 18 and 20. a few days ago, the series of tests that were being organized in the stadium was at half capacity and only 45,000 seats could be reserved in the stadium for spectators to be present. This time around, in the T20I series, officials have indicated that they will invite reservations for almost any seat in the stadium. According to well-placed sources within the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), on the eve of the first match of the T20I series between India and England, there are at least 90,000 tickets that have been booked until the end of the evening of March 11. The stadium officially has the capacity to seat up to 1.10,000 spectators and officials have indicated that this time they receive more bookings than the Cricket Test Series for various reasons. An official also claimed that due to the match schedule, there were more people expected. The test runs are generally longer, but the T20I series has shorter schedules and takes place in the evenings, which also allows us to expect a higher number of ticket sales. Specifically, on weekends there are more ticket sales up to 1 lakh seats than we would expect, a GCA official said. “We are going to be extremely strict” However, as the stadium is expected to be filled to capacity during games, there are a few reasons for concern in ensuring that COVID-19 guidelines are met. For this, too, officials indicated that proper care would be given to the same. We are going to be extremely strict in respecting the guidelines. We have issued a specific directive for this series to take place in the stadium. They will need to make sure that spectators wear masks, that there are disinfectant dispensers set up in various locations and that people coming to the match also practice social distancing, said Mukesh Kumar, commissioner, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. (AMC). However, officials who organize the series of matches face the Herculean task of making sure people adhere to the guidelines. We know people are extremely emotional about this sport more than any other in this country. It will be a difficult task to ensure that people practice social distancing since now all seats are open for reservation. But we’ll take whatever steps are necessary for the same, another official shared.

