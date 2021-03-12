Donald Trump’s rocky departure from Washington sparks debate over making it 51st US state





More than 700,000 Americans live within miles of the US Capitol but do not have the authority to elect a voting representative inside the building.

Residents of Washington DC are required to pay federal taxes, follow federal laws, and serve in the military when drafted.

Yet their highest elected Federal Representative, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, cannot vote on bills and only sits on committees. Even laws passed by the DC city council are subject to congressional approval.

All because the seat of US government is not a state but rather a federal district that is unique in the United States and around the world.

For decades, the people of Washington DC fought for statehood, only to face resistance from members of Congress, especially Republicans, who represent the rest of the country.

But after a difficult year for the city and a Democratic takeover of federal levels of power, the issue of Washington state is once again entering the national debate.

Supporters say they have more hope than ever that change is near.

The Capitol riot breathed new life into the long-standing debate

The path to statehood winds through Congress, but it begins with the approval of DC itself and residents have never felt more convinced about it.

Kim Greenfield Alfonso, a fourth generation Washingtonian, says it is undemocratic that the people of the capital have no power. (

ABC News: Peter Jones

)

An overwhelming majority of the city, 86%, supported a push for statehood in 2016. Among them was Kim Greenfield Alfonso, a fourth generation Washingtonian.

“My father is 87 years old and he said, ‘Boy, I’m dreaming about it’. Through her goal, that would never materialize, ”she said.

“Now he has tears in his eyes when I say, ‘Dad, can you imagine?'”

Ms Greenfield Alfonso thinks the number of locals supporting the creation of a state may be higher given the conversations she is hearing today. DC residents are well aware of their lack of representation, she said.

The riot at the United States Capitol on January 6 added another level of urgency: concern for physical safety.

“I think what woke a lot of people in Washington around statehood was when we all realized that the mayor didn’t have the power to call the National Guard,” she said. declared.

Many DC residents feared their mayor might have called the National Guard during the Capitol riot on January 6. (

AP: Julio Cortez

)

Because DC Mayor Muriel Bowser needed federal approval to summon additional troops, Capitol Hill police officers, many of whom are DC residents, were overwhelmed and outnumbered, unable to prevent the crowd from entering.

“We were in danger for our status,” said Ms Greenfield Alfonso.

DC’s lack of control over the National Guard also made headlines last year during the Black Lives Matter protests.

Then-Attorney General Donald Trump William Barr called on troops, without warning local officials, to disperse racial justice protests in what some called an overt and unnecessary use of force.

DC’s statehood would likely tip the Senate in favor of Democrats

The coronavirus pandemic has also shed new light on statehood.

More than 1,000 DC residents have already succumbed to complications from the disease, including the mayor’s sister.

But the district’s classification diminished the relief funds it received from the federal government. All 50 states received at least $ 1.25 billion ($ 1.6 billion) while DC received $ 500 million ($ 640 million).

Paul Strauss was Washington DC’s “ shadow senator ” for 20 years. (

ABC News: Peter Jones

)

“The virus’s failure to follow protocol and respect jurisdictional boundaries has been extremely damaging as we did not have the resources that states had to fight,” said Paul Strauss, who is the so-called “shadow senator.” of Washington DC.

Senator Strauss served as a shadow senator for over 20 years.

Unable to vote or speak in the Senate, his main power lies in his proximity to other politicians. He spends his days trying to persuade them to connect to Washington state, but it’s hard work.

The last time states were added to the union was in 1959, with the addition of Alaska and Hawaii. This means that several generations of Americans have grown up knowing only one national flag with 50 stars.

If DC became the 51st state, it would be the smallest state by area, covering only about 109 square kilometers. However, its population is said to be larger than that of two other states: Wyoming and Vermont.

Developing countries would also have the highest gross domestic product per capita and the highest median household income.

The vast majority of Washington DC residents are progressives, who tend to vote Democratic. (

ABC News: Niall Lenihan

)

Most notably, DC’s diverse urban population are reliably Democratic voters.

Statehood would add two more senators, almost guaranteed to be Democrats, to Congress during a hyper-partisan era.

Currently, the chamber is evenly split between the two parties in the country, a major obstacle to passing legislation.

Republican politicians strongly oppose the creation of a state

The House of Representatives passed a bill supporting the creation of a DC state this summer, but the bill expired before being taken up by the Senate, which was controlled by Republicans.

A Democratic takeover of the Senate in the 2020 election brings the issue of disappearance closer than ever.

But it still requires the support of at least 10 Republican senators, whom Senator Strauss of DC describes as “extremely partisan” in opposition to the state.

Former President Donald Trump has said it would be “very, very stupid” for Republicans to allow DC to become a state and elect two senators. (

AP: Alex Brandon

)

“When they try to justify it in non-partisan terms, it sounds ridiculous,” he said.

A Republican Senator, Tom Cotton, rejected DC’s statehood in 2019, suggesting that its diverse urban population was smaller than rural states.

He said Wyoming, for example, is a “well-balanced working-class state” because of its large logging and manufacturing industries, and pointed out that Alaska provides 60 percent of the seafood in the country. country.

Recent polls show that most Americans outside of DC are opposed to the state’s push.

Mr. Donald Trump warned Republicans last May that it would be “very, very stupid” to allow the deep blue city to potentially add democratically held seats in Congress.

Some state lawmakers even introduced bills locally, preventing DC from becoming a state. So far, South Dakota is the only state to adopt a measure on the issue.

‘We want the same rights as everyone else’

Some supporters of the state say the Republican opposition is nothing less than racism.

Until the last decade, Washington DC had a predominantly black population and was affectionately referred to as “the city of chocolate”.

Black Americans are still the largest racial group, with whites and Latinos constituting large populations.

Local resident Phil Portlock has said he has been fighting for statehood ever since he first heard racial justice icon Martin Luther King speak in the city over 50 years ago .

“We have to leave something of the fight that will be a little better for the next generation,” he said.

Phil Portlock was inspired by Martin Luther King to fight for DC statehood. (

ABC News: Peter Jones

)

“You just can’t have nearly 800,000 citizens in this city and not give them real representation. It’s crazy. It’s crazy. Stuff like that started the Revolutionary War.”

Mr. Portlock founded Neighbors United for Washington State with his own neighbor, Josh Burch, 10 years ago.

The organization is made up of dozens of volunteers who organize events, lobby members of Congress and distribute lawn signs across the district.

Mr Burch says that even if this next push fails in the Senate, the group will continue its work.

“We don’t want special rights. We don’t want different rights. We want the same rights as everyone,” he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos