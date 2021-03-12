Book Review: Daniel Drache, AT Kingsmith and Duan Qi, One road, many dreams: China’s bold plan to rebuild the global economy (London, Bloomsbury, 2019).

The economic fallout from the pandemic has been global, but not equal. While the often-needed lockdowns have consistently resulted in economic damage, it seems clear that the long-term impacts on national economies will be determined by a multitude of factors: success or failure in containing the virus and preventing subsequent waves, the quantity and the quality of stimulus spending and rapidity of vaccination of the population. Long-lasting changes in our work and life habits can also affect, for better or for worse, a country’s terms of trade.

In short, the growth trajectories of national economies reset, and with them the relative strengths and weaknesses of countries in the emerging new normal. The open question is to what extent nations are adapting to this new environment. How well are the strategies of the past pre-2020 still suited to their purpose?

In the half-decade leading up to the pandemic, China’s Belt and Road strategy of redirecting global economic development in its favor quickly became a major factor in the economic plans of dozens of, mostly countries. in development. Obviously, by funding expensive infrastructure projects, dams and coal-fired power plants, railways and bridges. Less obviously, through building China-centric supply chains and promoting Chinese standards across a growing array of activities, from finance to electricity to data.

How the BRI evolves in response to the pandemic is important to China, its partners and its competitors.

The importance of the BIS, however, remains deeply contested. The vast initiative was somewhat of an inkblot test. More than a few contributions to the voluminous literature on the subject reveal more about the perspectives of their authors than about the BRI itself.

Shedding light on the BRI is the goal of One road, many dreams: China’s bold plan to rebuild the global economy, written by Daniel Drache, AT Kingsmith and Duan Qi. The title is a play on the Chinese term for BRI, One Belt, One Road, and Chinese President Xi Jinpings Dream of National Rejuvenation. Released in 2019, the publication date of the BC (Before Covid) books does not detract from its relevance today.

The pandemic, a severe test of national strengths and weaknesses, is also an ongoing stress test of transnational projects that rely not only on the movement of goods and workers across borders, but also on the health of bilateral relations. In this context, One road, many dreams is equivalent to a detailed snapshot of the BRI as it was when the world stood on the brink of a pandemic. This provides a useful baseline for considering further developments.

The authors are well placed to provide an empirical assessment of the political economy of BIS. Drache is Emeritus Professor of Political Science at York University, Canada. Kingsmith was at the time of writing a doctorate in political science in York, and Qi is an assistant professor of economics at Beihang University, China. They aim to introduce the BRI to the non-Chinese specialist by providing concrete examples of the many projects marking the growth of this initiative. In this, the book is successful. Faithful to the old maxim that amateurs speak of strategy, professionals speak of logistics, the authors delve into the financial and legal architecture of the BIS.

The book is divided into two main parts. The first, China’s deep pragmatism, examines the BIS model of infrastructure development, the asymmetric bilateralism of concluding agreements with the BIS, and the central role of Chinese state-owned banks in project finance. The second, Beijing at the height of its global ambition, broadens the perspective to consider the broader impact of BRIs on global politics and governance. An afterword, Circa 2049, reflects on the future development of the BRI.

The Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization, Francis Gurry, together with a representative of the Chinese government signed in May 2017 an agreement for closer collaboration in the field of intellectual property concerning the Belt and Road Initiative (WIPO/ Flickr)

The authors have amassed a remarkable wealth of detail on the inner workings of the BIS transactions, while providing vital historical and economic context on why China is advancing this particular model of cooperation and why it has found so many willing partners.

For example, the BRI has been widely criticized for the low environmental and labor standards of many projects. Drache and his colleagues explain this as a consequence of the favored approach to BIS transactions, dubbed narrow contractualism. The authors claim that this approach clearly and narrowly defines the obligations of Chinese parties to the BRI agreements, in effect distracting from the principles of a proactive green environment, protection of human rights and labor standards and more stringent employment. Sustained criticism of this approach has led to various initiatives at green the BIS. With over 15,000 estimated BRI contracts, achieving better environmental and social outcomes will be a gigantic undertaking.

This book succeeds in bringing an essential skepticism to the analysis of the BIS.

Authors are a little less confident when they draw sweeping conclusions that are not necessarily based on the analysis of the books. Their claim that the Belt and Road Initiative is tugging at all cylindrical jars with the decidedly mixed picture of costly trial and error that would otherwise emerge. Likewise, the claim that it should be obvious by now that globalism has entered a dangerous and unpredictable new phase as liberal internationalism unfolds perhaps reflects the chaotic days of the Trump presidency more than the evidence presented in this book. This is not a book on liberal internationalism, which may well prove to be more resistant than its critics assume.

Overall, however, this book succeeds in bringing much needed skepticism to the analysis of the BIS. The authors find little altruism in the Beijing investment blitzkrieg and much that could qualify as transactional and hardball investment tactics to get the best possible deal. However, as they also note, it’s more complicated than that. This complexity lies in part in the many dreams of countries that have joined the BRI. Their perspectives are naturally different from those of Beijing’s elites or opponents.

Embedded in the constitution of the Chinese Communist Party in 2017, the BIS will likely remain Chinese policy as long as Xi Jinping remains the supreme leader, and possibly longer. One road, many dreams makes a valuable contribution to the understanding of this vast program.