Prime Minister Imran appoints Mirza Mohammad Afridi as Deputy Senate Speaker – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday appointed Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi for the post of Deputy Speaker of the Senate, a day before the election of the two top positions in the upper house.

The announcement was made by Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz on Twitter.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi as Vice President, giving representation to [an] former member of the PTI of Fata (tribal areas under federal administration), ”he wrote.

Afridi was elected to the Senate in the March 2018 elections as an independent Fata candidate for general seat.

A source close to the prime minister had previously told Dawn that four names were being considered for the post of vice president of the Senate as a candidate for the ruling coalitions: Saifullah Niazi, Ijaz Chaudhry, Mirza Mohammad Afridi and Aun Abbas Bappi.

The government intentionally kept the vice president’s candidacy open to attract not only partners in the ruling coalition, but also opposition parties to negotiate on the issue, the source said.

At the same time, speaking to media in Islamabad on Thursday, Faraz said the government was “completely ready for tomorrow’s elections and we will win them.”

Asked to comment on claims by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz that opposition members have been called in and have lobbied for tomorrow’s Senate presidents and vice-presidents elections, the minister said declared: “She has mentally agreed to lose tomorrow’s elections […] she prepares people and her mind has accepted defeat. “

The competition for Senate Speaker and Deputy Speaker appears to be difficult for the government as the opposition enjoys a majority in the upper house of parliament. It is impossible for the government to win the ballot box unless some members of the opposition vote for the government candidates or waste their votes in the secret ballot on March 12.

The Pakistani Democratic Movement presented Yousuf Raza Gilani of the PPP and Abdul Ghafoor Haideri of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl as opposition co-candidates for the election of President and Vice-President of the Senate.

The ruling party, meanwhile, has again chosen Sadiq Sanjrani, the current Senate speaker, to challenge the election to the presidency of the upper house as its candidate.

Senate elections are held for half of the members every three years. A senator is elected for a period of six years, while the term of the president and vice-president is three years.

