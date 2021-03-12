Biden relies heavily on Trump’s ‘warping speed’ but won’t give any credit





Despite calls for national unity and bipartisanship, President Joe Biden and his key aides refused to give the Trump administration credit for rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine in the country while relying heavily on a system established by their predecessors.

Public criticism appears to have angered the former president, as well as his retired aides who told ABC News they were baffled by the political coups in what was supposed to be a non-partisan effort to vaccinate America.

In a statement released Wednesday, former President Donald Trump said that if he hadn’t been president “you wouldn’t get this nice” shot “for 5 years at best, and probably not at all. I hope everyone remembers! “

While Trump’s statement is an exaggeration – the development of the vaccine itself was largely a feat of private industry – it is true that many of Biden’s public “victories” over the vaccine, including the expansion supply and distribution of doses to local pharmacies, are directly linked to efforts by political aides working under Trump before leaving office. The new administration, however, accelerated the rollout by keeping an eye on inequalities in the country’s healthcare system.

“We are delighted that more Americans are receiving the vaccine,” said Paul Mango, former deputy chief of staff responsible for health and human services policy under President Donald Trump.

“We just don’t understand why they (the Biden administration) have to celebrate it by destroying what we have done,” he said.

For its part, the White House bristled at the idea of ​​giving credit to the former president, who personally used his power in power to downplay the dangers of the virus and politicized masks.

“I don’t think anyone deserves to be recognized when half a million people across the country have died from this pandemic,” said Jen Psaki, White House press secretary.

In the aftermath of the lightly media coverage on Thursday, including this report, Biden adviser Andy Slavitt said he would “tip my hat” to Trump’s “Warp Speed” agenda.

“The Trump administration made sure we got – in record time – the vaccine. It’s a good thing and it’s something we should all be excited about,” Slavitt told Fox News.

Here’s a look at the reality and its effects:

Biden insists he inherited a ‘mess’, but Trump vaccine rollout is a playbook he’s mostly stuck with

Biden and his top aides have repeatedly accused the Trump administration of having “no plan.”

“We are moving in the right direction, despite the mess we inherited from the previous administration, which left us with no real plan to vaccinate all Americans,” Biden said in a Feb. 25 speech.

Likewise, Jeff Zients, coordinator of Biden’s COVID-19 task force, told CBS News “60 Minutes” late last month that he gave credit to scientists and people who signed up for the trials. vaccines – not to the Trump administration.

“The bad news is that there really was no plan to increase the supply of these vaccines,” he said.

These statements are not entirely correct, however. Although Biden purchased an additional supply of vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna were still expected to increase their supply throughout the year.

Additionally, Biden’s manual for vaccine distribution relied heavily on a system created by the Trump administration, including federal partnerships with state officials and deals with local pharmacies. In fact, the federal pharmacy program created by Trump’s aides is what Biden relied on last week to extend eligibility to teachers.

And when Biden called for “100 million hits in 100 days” – a rate of about 1 million hits per day – former health officials noted that the United States had already hit that rate by the week of Biden’s inauguration in mid-January.

“Of course we had a plan, and of course we executed it, and that’s why we’re where we’re at,” adm. Brett Giroir, who served as Assistant Secretary of Health and COVID-19 Testing Coordinator under President Donald Trump. , said in an interview.

Mango said a major challenge for the Trump administration was to build and operate the supply and distribution channels.

“To say there was no plan – it’s just completely dishonest,” Mango said.

Biden beefed up the offer, but he did so using Trump-era contracts

When Biden took office, it is true that the U.S. government had failed to ensure that he would have a sufficient supply to cover every adult with vaccines already authorized by federal regulations.

But that’s in part because Trump officials last year were considering a third vaccine – Johnson & Johnson – that only required one shot, was easier to handle, and was close to getting clearance.

Under Trump, the United States agreed to buy enough doses for 200 million adults from vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna with “options” to buy more if needed. He had also purchased enough J&J vaccines to purchase supply for 100 million adults once cleared – enough supply to cover every American adult by the summer.

Biden didn’t want to take any chances, however. The new president quickly exercised contract options with Pfizer and Moderna to increase the supply to cover 300 million adults. And after J&J got the green light from the Food and Drug Administration in February, it worked with industry officials to try to speed up its delivery schedule.

The result was Biden’s announcement that he had obtained enough doses of the licensed vaccines for all American adults by the end of May – two months ahead of schedule. On Wednesday, Biden announced that he wanted an additional 100 million doses of J&J to be delivered by the end of the year for “maximum flexibility.”

With three vaccines now cleared by regulators, boosting the supply is indeed a victory. But it’s also the one Biden celebrated as only his administration’s achievement without acknowledging that he relied on Trump-era contracts to do it.

“When we came to power, the previous administration contracted for a vaccine that was insufficient to cover adults in America. We rectified that,” Biden said in a March 2 speech.

Biden Focused More On Vaccine Equity, With New Sites Managed By FEMA

What’s new under Biden are more than a dozen mass vaccination sites run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency with special attention to hard-hit and vulnerable communities.

Also as part of Biden, hundreds of medical and military support personnel were dispatched to help FEMA-run vaccination sites.

“We have mobilized over 2,000 military and military to support community vaccination sites,” said Andy Slavitt, Biden’s senior adviser on COVID-19.

Julie Morita, executive vice president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and former Biden transition adviser, said there was no doubt that positive steps had been taken under the Trump administration.

“The strength now is coordination and support and the increased focus on equity, providing gunfire to communities that have been hit hardest by the pandemic,” she said. “And it’s more obvious now than before.”

Dr Rich Besser, who was acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under President Barack Obama, said Trump’s “Warp Speed” program to develop the vaccine was a “bold move” and certainly deserves to be taken. to be greeted. He also noted the hyper-partisanship surrounding the program when Biden took office.

“This pandemic has been more politicized than any public health response I have ever seen,” Besser said.

“Books will be written and arguments will be made as to who is credited with what,” he added. “From my perspective, what matters is that lives are saved.”

Copyright 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos