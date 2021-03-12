Probably playing XIs, pitch report, shot timing, teams, weather forecast





India vs England 1st T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad Weather Forecast The first T20I between India and England will start on March 12 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemdabad. After beating England 3-1 in the Test Series, India’s next challenger is to take the better of England in the T20I five-game series which is also seen as a tune-up for the World Cup. T20I world to be held this year. in India. The series will play a crucial role in the selection of the Men in Blue team combination, as there are still several issues in the middle order regarding the selection call. The crucial no. 4 is still vacant in India’s batting roster with Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav being the main contenders right now. Meanwhile, in the bowling department, Team India is still unsure of Jasprit Bumrah’s fast bowling partners. Also Read – IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs England 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s England Tour of India T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 19 PM IST March 12 Friday March 12 The weather at Narendra Modi Stadium in Hemdabad is expected to be hot and humid. The spinners will play a crucial role in the game and be a deciding factor in the game. Also Read – IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli reveals Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul opens combination in T20I Cricket; Shikhar Dhawan arrives as third opener IND vs ENG 2020 1st T20I Live Stream Details TV broadcast: Star Sports Network.

Live Stream Online: Disney Plus Hotstar Also Read – Jofra Archer criticizes Michael Vaughan for questioning his commitment to trial cricket Pitch IND vs ENG ratio The height of the first T20I is expected to help spinners if they hit the right area. Team management need to develop a bowling plan that will work in the opening matchup, as bowlers need to test batsmen to play more on the straights. TOSS CALENDAR The coin move is expected to play a huge role again as the captain who wins the toss is expected to strike first. The draw will take place at 7:00 p.m. IST. IND vs ENG Probable game eleven India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar. England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid. India vs England teams India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (sem), Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Pantalon Rishabh, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Axar Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar. England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (sem), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone.







