Istanbul vs Constantinople – and why both are Greek cities

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave a municipal election campaign speech in 2019, saying Istanbul will never be called “Constantinople” again.

However, the Turkish president is probably unaware that even Istanbul is a name the Greeks actually gave to the city. More precisely, “Istanbul” derives from the Greek phrase “Is tin poli”, which means “in the city”.

In fact, throughout the many centuries of its existence, the Greeks referred to Constantinople as simply “Polis” (city). When we went to the Polis, we said “Is tin Poli”, a phrase that has been transformed into the modern term Istanbul.

The big city was called Constantinople by the whole world until the 20th century. Although the Ottomans unofficially referred to it as Istanbul for years, the official name change took place in 1930, after the establishment of the modern Turkish Republic.

The history of Constantinople

Established for the first time in the 7th century BC, the city has become a prosperous port thanks to its privileged geographical location between Europe and Asia, as well as its natural harbor. In 330 AD, it became the site of Roman Emperor Constantine’s “New Rome”, soon becoming a wealthy city with magnificent Christian architecture.

Constantinople was the seat of the Byzantine Empire for the next 1,100 years, enjoying great prosperity interspersed with a series of murderous sieges over the years, until it was conquered by Sultan Mehmed II of the Ottoman Empire .

In 657 BC, ruler Byzas from the Greek city of Megara founded a colony on the western side of the Bosphorus Strait, which connected the Black Sea with the Mediterranean Sea. Byzantium (or Byzantion) was born, rapidly developing into a thriving port city.

In 324 AD Constantine became the sole emperor of Rome and in 330 the city was established as Constantinople (the city of Constantine), also having other unofficial names such as Queen of Cities, Istinpolin, Stamboul and Istanbul.

Greek was its spoken language and Christianity was its main religion.

Emperor Justinian I, who reigned from 527 to 565 AD, expanded the borders of Byzantium to encircle the Mediterranean Sea.

After the great schism of 1054, when the Christian Church split into Roman and Eastern divisions, Constantinople became the seat of the Eastern Orthodox Church, remaining so to this day, even after the imposition of domination. ottoman muslim.

The original splendor of Byzantium was tarnished forever in 1204, when the armies of the Fourth Crusade, instead of saving Jerusalem from Muslim rule, instead sacked the great Christian city, and its inhabitants lived for several decades. under the bad Latin regime between the lords of Venice and allies.

In 1261, the Byzantine Emperor Michael VIII Palaiologos liberated the city, and after its restoration under the Paleologian dynasty, the Byzantine Empire regained some of its glory.

That is to say until May 29, 1453, when, after a siege of 53 days, Constantinople fell into the hands of the Ottomans.

For the Greeks, Istanbul will always be Constantinople

Of course, throughout history, the Greeks never called Constantinople “Istanbul”. This is in part due to the horror they felt since they knew that when Constantinople fell to the Ottomans on May 29, 1453, it meant the end of Byzantium and then Hellenism in the East.

It was the start of nearly 400 dark years.

This is also in part because the Greeks naturally feel nostalgic for the splendor that was the Byzantine Empire, which also contributed to the spread of Orthodoxy throughout Russia and the Balkan countries of today. hui.

Another big part of the Greeks’ refusal to accept the name “Istanbul” for their beloved Polis is that since the 1920s the modern Turkish state has been an enemy of Hellenism and of Greece itself.

The Greeks can never forget the massacre of the Greeks in Smyrna in 1922, the burning of the Greek quarters of Constantinople, the continued persecution of the Greeks in 1955, or the Turkish invasion and occupation of the northern part of Cyprus in 1974.

It is a crazy dream of some Greeks that Constantinople becomes Greek again and many speak of a “lost homeland”. In the hearts of the Greek people, the great Saint Sophia Cathedral is still Greek.

And although this is a dream that will never come true, no Greek will ever willingly call Constantinople, “Istanbul”, just as the vast majority of Greeks continue to call the Republic of North Macedonia Skopje, refusing to join ” the word M ”in any way, shape or form in the Balkan country.