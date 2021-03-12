Bill targeting China would give Washington bipartisan victory, analysts say

Washington’s next big legislative push could target China, to an extent that could bring Democrats and Republicans closer together, analysts said.

With President Joe Bidens signing on the $ 1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, the focus is on what will be the next major bill. Biden will likely give an overview of some of his priorities in a prime-time speech Thursday night, including infrastructure and clean energy. But a bill targeting China could come first, analysts at Beacon Policy Advisors say.

There appears to be an opening to first pass a bill that could serve as a legislative sherbet of sorts, analysts said in a note Thursday.

At the end of last month, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate would pass a bill in the spring to strengthen the United States’ economic competitiveness with China. The New York Democrat has said he wants him to be bipartisan and will incorporate legislation he sponsored with Senator Todd Young, a Republican from Indiana.

As MarketWatch reported, the measure aims to rebrand the National Science Foundation and charge it with the means to advance American high technology in areas such as advanced manufacturing and high performance computing. Schumer also said that the United States cannot be surpassed by China in the SMH semiconductor,

manufacturing.

Major Democratic committees are stepping up work on package, says Washington Post Report, to be ready for a vote in April.

Biden took office pledging to work with Republicans. However, not a single Republican in the House or Senate voted for the COVID relief plan.

That could change with a Chinese bill.

Do you want a truly bipartisan bill? AGF Investments’ Greg Valliere asked Thursday in a note. Then focus on China, said Valliere, the company’s chief U.S. policy strategist. There is growing support in Congress for legislation that would challenge China’s economic clout.

Beacons analysts said a Chinese bill could go through the Senate while lawmakers craft infrastructure plans, which are likely to be more partisan.

The fight against China is one of the few popular bipartisan points of agreement, and Schumers’ current proposal could combine that goal while still being billed as a job creation bill, analysts wrote.

When asked if the Biden administration is coordinating with Senate Democrats on Chinese legislation, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president would be happy to discuss it with Schumer. But she added that she expects Bidens’ agenda to mirror the Build Back Better agenda he discussed during his run for the White House.

The administration of former President Donald Trumps imposed import tariffs on a wide range of Chinese goods, sparking a major trade war. Biden signaled that those tariffs would remain for the time being.

Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke in February about trade policy and other issues. Biden later said the United States would work with China when it would benefit the American people, while Xi would have said the two nations should cooperate to stimulate a global economic recovery among others.

