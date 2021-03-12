China reorganizes elections in Hong Kong; to approve candidates





Chinese lawmakers have approved a major overhaul of how Hong Kong chooses its rulers, a momentous step in Beijing’s efforts to curb opposition in the territory’s political system. The Chinese National People’s Congress yesterday almost unanimously adopted a proposal to change the size and composition of the body that chooses the chief executive of the territories and appoint him to local lawmakers. The congress also set up a selection committee to ensure that candidates in Hong Kong are patriots, thus ending the experimentation in China only with open elections. Photo: Reuters Hong Kong Baptist University associate professor Kenneth Chan () called this a total purge of democratic figures who had continued to play a leading role in Hong Kong since the transfer 24 years ago. This is the second transfer because the first was not very successful in Beijing’s eyes, Chan said. Adoption of the decision was virtually assured, although it had only been on the agenda for a week and the full text was not released until after the vote. About 2,895 lawmakers approved the overhaul, with one abstention and no votes against. Lawmakers at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People applauded after the results were announced. British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Dominic Raab said the move would further undermine confidence in China fulfilling its international responsibilities. This is Beijing’s latest step in widening the space for democratic debate in Hong Kong, contrary to promises made by China itself, Raab said in a statement. The measure puts the force of law behind Chinese President Xi Jinpings () call for patriots to rule Hong Kong after a historic wave of pro-democracy protests in 2019. The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, a legislative body of around 175 members that meets every two months, is expected to flesh out the overhaul before handing over the final plan to be implemented in Hong Kong. Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam () on Monday said the overhaul would force the Hong Kong Legislative Council to enact more than 20 subsidiary principles and laws, which must be passed without the usual public consultations.

