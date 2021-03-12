Politics
Democracy in Turkey – A coup from 60 years ago still casts a shadow on Turkish politics | Books and arts
A coup in Turkey. By Jeremy Seal. Chatto & Windus; 352 pages; 16.99
AABOUT TEN miles from the southern shore of Istanbul, beyond the more famous Princes’ Islands that housed members of the Byzantine royal family in exile, a cluster of concrete walls rises from the Sea of Marmara. Yassiada was once a solemn and neglected place, with a handful of decaying and overgrown buildings. A few years ago, the Turkish authorities cut down most of the trees to make way for a convention center, a mosque, a hotel and a museum. Its highlights include a replica of the courtroom and mechanical wax figures of judges, prosecutors and the island’s most famous prisoner, Adnan Menderes (pictured).
For several months in 1960 and 1961, Yassiada played a role in one of the most shameful chapters in modern Turkish history, when a military junta deposed and imprisoned Menderes, the country’s prime minister, and the executed together with two of his ministers. Few of the events of the past century have contributed so much to shaping contemporary Turkish politics. A testament to the fragility of democracy, the history of the coup has been obscured, rewritten and (more recently) used as a political weapon by Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the current president. Yet he was largely unknown in English. A coup in Turkey by Jeremy Seal, travel writer and Turkish enthusiast, fills this gap.
Menderes, a lawyer and landowner, made history in 1950 when his party, the Democrats, prevailed in Turkey’s first free elections, following the Republican People’s Party (Cogeneration), which Menderes and three of his colleagues had broken up with, and who had ruled the country since the collapse of the Ottoman Empire. As Prime Minister, he introduced sweeping reforms. The economy has exploded. Infrastructure projects are multiplying. Restrictions on religious practice have been relaxed. Menderes reopened dozens of mosques closed by Republicans and ordered a massive new one in the heart of Ankara.
He lifted the ban on the Arab call to prayer; Kemal Atatürk, founding father of post-imperial Turkey, ordered it to be recited in Turkish. Yet Menderes did not want to overthrow Ataturks’ mission to modernize the country, nor to deviate from his pro-Western course. Two years after the start of his tenure, Turkey joined NATO.
The devotion that Menderes inspired in pious and conservative Turks, worried about the scale of the secular revolution imposed on them by Atatürk and his followers, may have come to his mind. During his second term as Prime Minister, he developed an authoritarian tendency. The economy collapsed, weighed down by inflation and huge debt. The government intimidated the opposition, filled prisons with journalists, and in 1955 instigated a pogrom against the declining Greek minority. Menderes, in the words of Mr Seals, oversaw a drastic reduction in civil liberties that meant the democratic process [was] limited to the ballot box.
This story of a charismatic Turkish leader who cannot stand dissent or the prospect of losing power may sound familiar. With his secular and privileged upbringing, Menderes was barely cut from the same cloth as Mr. Erdogan, who sold sesame buns on the streets of Istanbul to help his poor pious family. But they share an evil that often besets populist leaders in weak democracies, the growing conviction that they are indispensable. Mr Seal recalls the brochures distributed by Democrats ahead of an election in 1957, which warned of the catastrophe of their supporters and of Islam in Turkey if the Cogeneration to win. This is not far from today’s rhetoric. After nearly two decades in power as prime minister or president, Erdogan has persuaded many voters, and perhaps himself, that they risk losing everything if the opposition takes over.
To highlight such parallels, Mr. Seal spices up his narrative with contemporary scenes. He attends Mr Erdogans rallies, talks to friends worried about Turkey’s future, and drinks with academics who have been purged of their jobs. But he focuses on Menderes. He tracks down aging witnesses to leaders ousted in recent days, including an army officer who secretly took photos of him in Yassiada, where he and nearly 600 other officials were held and tried on trumped-up charges. rooms. One shows Menderes in what appears to be a peaceful sleep, but turns out to be a stupor brought on by a failed suicide attempt. Another image, taken by another photographer, shows the ousted prime minister, shattered by months of abuse, forcing a weak smile on his family as he waits to be hanged.
Send the tanks
His fall set a terrible precedent. Over the next four decades, the armed forces overthrew three more governments. Some 270 people died in 2016 when a faction of the military backed by an Islamic sect attempted to seize power. The subsequent crackdown by Mr Erdogans’ government was so fierce that critics joked that a civilian coup had succeeded where an armed one had failed.
The 1960 coup may seem distant, but the forces it unleashed are still at work perhaps more than ever, which makes Mr. Seals’ book so timely. His memory lives on in the streets named after Menderes, his mausoleum in Istanbul and perhaps most vividly in the mind of Mr. Erdogans. The president has a much tighter grip on Turkish political institutions, media and military than Menderes ever did. But he remains haunted by the fate of the dead man. Today they threaten us with the ending they prepared for Adnan Menderes yesterday, he said a few years ago, referring to the Cogeneration, now the main opposition party. The latest coup attempt has deepened his fears.
In a ceremony last spring, Erdogan declared the reopening of Yassiada, now known as Democracy and Freedom Island. (Critics immediately dubbed it Betonada, or Concrete Island.) He revamped the desolate place as both a commemoration and a warning. In truth, however, the Turks no longer need wax or concrete to understand the damage inflicted by the men who killed Menderes. As Mr Seal points out, Turkey has been full of coups. Mr Erdogan has done great harm to Turkish democracy, but even his fiercest critics want him kicked out of office by voters, not tanks.
This article appeared in the Books and Arts section of the print edition under the title “The Endless Coup d’Etat”
picture credit
