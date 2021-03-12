New Covid vaccination 2.03% of the target of 181.5 million citizens

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

Ministry of Health (Ministry of Health) recorded 3,696,059 people who received the first injection of the vaccine against the corona virus (Covid-19). The number represents only 2.03% of the targetvaccination no less than 181,554,465 people in Indonesia.

Of these, 1,295,615 people received two doses of the Covid-19 Sinovac vaccine. The government’s immunization program was first implemented on January 13. At that time, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), a number of ministers, officials and community leaders started this mass vaccination program.

To date, Friday (12/3), the first phase of immunization has targeted only 95.25 percent of health workers in Indonesia.

The government then opened the second phase of vaccination since February 17. In the second phase, the government targeted 17,327,169 civil servants and 21,553,118 elderly people.

Based on these data, 1,767,209 civil servants, or 10.2%, had received the first injection dose.

Civil servants who receive the first dose of injection are educators, religious leaders, representatives of the people, government officials and the civil state apparatus (ASN).

Then the security guard; tourism, hotel and catering agents; officials who include officers from Damkar, BPBD, BUMN, BUMD, BPJS and village heads of apparatus. In addition, public transport workers, athletes and journalists.

Meanwhile, for the elderly, the new vaccination program targets 2.44%, or 525,891 people among the total target of the elderly who received the first dose of Sinovac vaccine.

Infographic – How to Check Rent Rates for Seniors as Vaccine Needs

Jokowi’s target

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has called for Indonesia’s Covid-19 vaccination program to be completed within one year. Meanwhile, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin predicts that vaccinations will only be completed for about 15 months.

“Indeed, the president hopes that it will be 12 months, we plan from the beginning 15 months”, said Budi, last Friday (8/1).

The Ministry of Health has decided chronology or the vaccination schedule in Indonesia. The first phase of vaccination takes place from January to February, targeting health workers. Then, the second stage takes place in February-April 2021 and targets civil servants and the elderly.

In addition, the third phase from April 2021 to March 2022 targets geospatial, social and economic vulnerable communities.

Finally, the fourth stage, whose implementation is from April 2021 to March 2022, targets the public and other economic actors with a cluster approach depending on the availability of vaccines.

Budi is optimistic that his party can start vaccinating one million people per day on Covid-19 in June 2021. The target has been adjusted to the plan for the arrival of several vaccine brands of around 300 million doses of vaccine on the period June-December 2021.

Meanwhile, Deputy Health Minister Dante Saksono said the Covid-19 vaccination target reached in one year would be elusive. To achieve this goal, it takes a certain number of vaccination injections of 1 million injections per day.

“It’s very difficult to reach 1 year because reaching 1 year means 1 million injections per day,” Dante said during the 2021 disaster management coordination meeting broadcast on YouTube BNPB on Tuesday (9/3 ).

Dante said his party was pursuing 1 million vaccine injections per day by implementing mass vaccinations. His party will hold several stakeholder pursue a vaccination goal of 1 million per day.

So far, the new Covid-19 vaccines used are the production of Sinovac and Biofarma. A few days ago, up to 1.1 million doses of AstraZenone vaccine arrived in Indonesia and had received emergency clearance from BPOM.

