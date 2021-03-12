Boris Johnson congratulates Sun’s Jab Army for helping with vaccine deployment





BORIS Johnson gives the Suns Jabs a helping hand and says: We couldn’t do it without them. The PM made virtual visits to vaccination centers yesterday, chatting with those registered to help through the Royal Volunteer Service. Read our live coronavirus blog for the latest news and updates… 1 PM spoke with volunteers Credit: Crown Copyright The Sun helped recruit 50,000 people in just 18 days. Boris added: It was a privilege to speak to the NHS volunteer responders and St. John Ambulance vaccination volunteers in Rochdale and Cornwall to thank them for their extraordinary contribution to the deployment. Brilliant volunteers helped put the blows in the arms quickly and efficiently. During his visit, he spoke with Stephen Swinton, 66, of Bolton, who has pledged to do his part for his family, following in the footsteps of his father and uncles who signed up during WWII global. Stephen said: I wouldn’t have failed to miss the Prime Minister for anything. It was absolutely amazing and a wonderful experience. He was eager to hear how people were when they came to the hubs and I was able to tell him that often people were nervous, but we were able to calm them down. I told him how happy people were when they left, with huge smiles on their faces. Stephen does three shifts a week volunteering at different centers and for different roles. He added: In my family we have a history of volunteering. My two uncles and my father served in World War II. Volunteering for the vaccine is not the same thing, but it has allowed me to do my little bit for the family. It makes the title volunteer even more special because they were volunteers. Call to arms – how MPs, celebrities and big business supported our campaign A host of celebrities and politicians threw their weight behind Jabs Army as they praised the kind-hearted Sun readers who signed up. Their appeals were led by Boris Johnson, who pleaded for volunteers to help “bring the country back to normal”. The Prime Minister wrote to our readers personally, saying, “The Suns Jabs Army campaign is a shining example of the power of collective action. “It has already inspired businesses and workplaces across the country to join the call to arms. “So today I am calling on all those who have time to join the legions of volunteers already registered and to further increase the number of volunteers.” Jeremy Clarkson urged Brits to get off the couch and sign up to beat the lockdown blues. He said: Everyone says how bored they are. They watched Netflix, browsed everything on the Internet, read Google. Well let’s not be bored, let’s get our butt off and volunteer. Her appeal was backed by a series of other celebrities – including Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, who called our campaign fantastic. Health Secretary Matt Hancock hailed Jabs Army as he addressed the nation at a press briefing No.10. He said, “Come and be a part of this one. The Suns Jab army is marching and helping the nation. GMB host Piers Morgan called the campaign “excellent.” While celebrities like Bear Grylls, Gordon Ramsay’s Matt Lucas and Bake Off have also lent their support to the campaign. Live Blog GRIM FIND Wayne Couzens linked to alleged sex offense days before Sarah disappeared MEGGED OFF Meghan emailed Palace to ‘finally clear things up on me’ after Kate argument COP SHOCK Cops told Sarah suspect had ‘exposed’ take-away 4 days before he went missing Exclusive INJURED SUSPECT Sarah Everard suspect taken to hospital after found with head injury OH, BROTHER William and Harry ‘set up a conversation’ after ‘not speaking directly for a year’ Exclusive MEG-GAGGÉ Meg and Harry question staff ‘forced to sign gag orders to remain silent’ I have hearing problems and studied British Sign Language and was able to use it when a man came in for the vaccine and made it clear that he was profoundly deaf. He was delighted to be able to speak to him in his language and I was able to go through the process with him. When we got to the exit he told me he loved the experience and thanked me for my contribution. I thought that’s why I’m doing it. To make a difference to people. Yesterday, daily Covid deaths reached 181, up from 242 last week, with 6,753 new cases, up from 6,573 last week. Nadhim Zahawi discusses increase of additional 10million jabs available in UK DO YOU HAVE a story? RING The Sun on 0207782 4104 or WHATSAPP on 07423720250 or [email protected]







