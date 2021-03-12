Editorial: Hong Kong’s fate must serve as a warning | Editorials

Under President Xi Jinping, China exerts considerable weight in a dangerous way. This poses a dilemma for the United States and its dependence on many Chinese products, and for the Port of Charlestons, a major hub of Chinese commerce.

During the last squeeze of the Xis government, the Chinese National Congress unilaterally rewrote a 1984 treaty with Britain on the status of Hong Kong which was to last until 2047. Sweeping aside the last vestiges of the rule of law such As understood in Britain, the United States and other democracies around the world, China now controls all electoral procedures in Hong Kong and carries out mass arrests of democracy advocates in Hong Kong.

The arrest of 47 pro-democracy activists last week under a new national security law was the latest deliberate attempt to crush the democratic movement. In January, the same 47 were arrested, plus eight more. The clear purpose of this harassment is to induce victims to submit voluntarily, but most swear not to give in. More severe measures will likely follow.

Also last week, the Chinese legislature passed measures that will prevent anyone who is not considered a patriot from standing for election in Hong Kong, and it tightened control over the selection of the city’s chief executive.

Those prosecuted in Hong Kong for their political views range from publisher Jimmy Lai, 73, accused of fraud last year to shut down his pro-democracy publications, to scores of Hong Kong residents in their 20s who argued for maintaining the freedoms that China originally guaranteed to Hong Kong. They courageously risk imprisonment or worse by continuing to speak out.

The formerly independent South China Morning Post, an English-language newspaper based in Hong Kong, has also gradually fallen under Beijing. Control the messenger, control the message.

The Hong Kong youth movement is reminiscent of the 1989 Student Movement for Greater Freedom which was brutally suppressed by Chinese army tanks in Beijing Tiananmen Square, and a sign that the desire for basic human rights and l The spirit of freedom remains alive despite the Chinese Communist Party’s continued efforts to crush any dissent.

China has also hit Australia by cutting imports of its wine, beef and other products after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison backed an international investigation into the origins of COVID-19. The call was highly irresponsible, according to China. A spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry added that the Australian government has said and done bad things on issues related to Hong Kong and Xinjiang concerning China’s core interests. The Australian government had expressed concern over allegations of human rights violations committed by the Chinese government in Hong Kong and against the Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang province.

And on Sunday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi turned his country’s anger against the United States, telling President Joe Biden that he should not engage in the dangerous practice of showing his support for Taiwan, an support required by US law.

According to the Associated Press, Wang said: We urge the new US administration to … completely change the dangerous practices of previous administrations of showing political support for the government of Taiwan. The Chinese government has threatened to invade Taiwan if it declares it to be an independent country or if it delays unification talks. Mr. Wang added that the Chinese government had no room for compromise.

In response to Mr. Wang’s provocative remarks, the State Department issued a statement saying: We urge Beijing to end its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in a constructive dialogue with the democratically elected representatives of Taiwan.

It was a properly measured diplomatic response. But it will take more than words to deter China from using force against Taiwan and generally weighing its weight. It will be one of the most difficult tasks of Mr Bidens’ presidency.