Connect with us

Politics

Editorial: Hong Kong’s fate must serve as a warning | Editorials

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


Under President Xi Jinping, China exerts considerable weight in a dangerous way. This poses a dilemma for the United States and its dependence on many Chinese products, and for the Port of Charlestons, a major hub of Chinese commerce.

During the last squeeze of the Xis government, the Chinese National Congress unilaterally rewrote a 1984 treaty with Britain on the status of Hong Kong which was to last until 2047. Sweeping aside the last vestiges of the rule of law such As understood in Britain, the United States and other democracies around the world, China now controls all electoral procedures in Hong Kong and carries out mass arrests of democracy advocates in Hong Kong.

The arrest of 47 pro-democracy activists last week under a new national security law was the latest deliberate attempt to crush the democratic movement. In January, the same 47 were arrested, plus eight more. The clear purpose of this harassment is to induce victims to submit voluntarily, but most swear not to give in. More severe measures will likely follow.

Also last week, the Chinese legislature passed measures that will prevent anyone who is not considered a patriot from standing for election in Hong Kong, and it tightened control over the selection of the city’s chief executive.

Those prosecuted in Hong Kong for their political views range from publisher Jimmy Lai, 73, accused of fraud last year to shut down his pro-democracy publications, to scores of Hong Kong residents in their 20s who argued for maintaining the freedoms that China originally guaranteed to Hong Kong. They courageously risk imprisonment or worse by continuing to speak out.

The formerly independent South China Morning Post, an English-language newspaper based in Hong Kong, has also gradually fallen under Beijing. Control the messenger, control the message.

Receive a weekly recap of South Carolina’s opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier delivered to your inbox Monday night.

The Hong Kong youth movement is reminiscent of the 1989 Student Movement for Greater Freedom which was brutally suppressed by Chinese army tanks in Beijing Tiananmen Square, and a sign that the desire for basic human rights and l The spirit of freedom remains alive despite the Chinese Communist Party’s continued efforts to crush any dissent.

China has also hit Australia by cutting imports of its wine, beef and other products after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison backed an international investigation into the origins of COVID-19. The call was highly irresponsible, according to China. A spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry added that the Australian government has said and done bad things on issues related to Hong Kong and Xinjiang concerning China’s core interests. The Australian government had expressed concern over allegations of human rights violations committed by the Chinese government in Hong Kong and against the Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang province.

And on Sunday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi turned his country’s anger against the United States, telling President Joe Biden that he should not engage in the dangerous practice of showing his support for Taiwan, an support required by US law.

According to the Associated Press, Wang said: We urge the new US administration to … completely change the dangerous practices of previous administrations of showing political support for the government of Taiwan. The Chinese government has threatened to invade Taiwan if it declares it to be an independent country or if it delays unification talks. Mr. Wang added that the Chinese government had no room for compromise.

In response to Mr. Wang’s provocative remarks, the State Department issued a statement saying: We urge Beijing to end its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in a constructive dialogue with the democratically elected representatives of Taiwan.

It was a properly measured diplomatic response. But it will take more than words to deter China from using force against Taiwan and generally weighing its weight. It will be one of the most difficult tasks of Mr Bidens’ presidency.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: