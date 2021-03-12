LHC chief justice questions Hafeez Sheikh’s ministerial status after losing Senate ballot – Newspaper





LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Thursday questioned Federal Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh as an unelected cabinet member despite the loss of Senate elections.

In truly democratic countries, people voluntarily resign from public office if [they are] unelected, the chief justice observed and added that the establishment of democracy justified actions, not mere words.

It appears that Mr. Shaikh would hold his bag and leave when the job is done, he noted.

The CJ was hearing a petition challenging the appointment of all of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s advisers and special assistants.

He ordered a federal lawyer to submit details of the properties and the tax paid by the minister.

CJ Khan regretted that the government could not find a competent person (for the post) in the country.

The hearing was adjourned to March 25.

Initially, Mr. Shaikh worked as a de facto finance minister as the prime minister’s financial adviser. Later, the Prime Minister exercised his powers under article 91 of the Constitution and appointed Mr. Shaikh as titular minister for a period of six months. The Constitution allows a prime minister to appoint any unelected federal minister once for six months during the five-year term of the National Assembly.

A lawyer, Nadeem Sarwar, had filed the petition last year, involving all advisers and SAMP.

He argued that the respondents, not being members of the National Assembly, could not exercise the authority and power of the federal government, which was the domain of the elected representatives of the people.

He said the appointment of two national special assistants was also against the national interest and the defense of Pakistan.

He argued that under article 90 of the Constitution, the executive power of the federation should be exercised by the prime minister and federal ministers. He said the cabinet of ministers was authorized by section 91 (1) and that the prime minister was only the chief of staff and could not assume the power of any federal minister.

He said that appointing assistants and special advisers and conferring on them the title of ministers of state with associated benefits and privileges was in total disregard of the constitutional mandate.

The cabinet division, in its response, questioned the petitioner’s locus standi to challenge the petition’s appointments and maintainability in court.

The advisers / SAPM also submitted their separate but similar responses, claiming that the constitution and rules of procedure empower the prime minister to make disputed appointments.

It was argued that the Supreme Court in the Zulfi Bukharis case and the High Court in Islamabad in an identical case had confirmed these powers of the Prime Minister and authenticated the operating rules.

Posted in Dawn on March 12, 2021

