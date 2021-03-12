President Joko Widodo called for saving the national film industry





KopiPagti | JAKARTA : The one-year Covid-19 pandemic has an impact on the sustainability of the film industry. Over the past year, film industry players have moaned as the film industry has been almost crippled. Therefore, actors in the film industry have called on President Joko Widodo to save the condition of Indonesian cinema. And President Jokowi welcomed the demand from the players in the lm industry to save the lm industry from upstream to downstream. This industry has been badly affected by the pandemic which caused some of them to collapse and the rest will soon follow if they do not get immediate help. Actors in the lm industry including producers, directors, actors, cinema owners and lm association leaders as well as the Indonesian Perlman Agency have submitted 5 demands to the government, namely: The stimulus for the distribution of LM through the National Economic Recovery Fund (PEN) with a transparent mechanism, the “Return to Watching Cinema” campaign in coordination with the Ministry of Health and the Covid-19 working group to eliminate the negative stigma of viewing theaters during a pandemic. Then, entertainment tax relief for Indonesian instant messaging companies, a swift, concrete and decisive step in eradicating instant messaging piracy and speeding up vaccinations for workers in the industry. instant messaging. President Joko Widodo called for concrete steps to map the stimulus and design its distribution that could be taken into account. The president said he would immediately coordinate with relevant ministries to develop a stimulus plan while continuing to communicate with industry players in line with efforts to contain Covid-19.

vaccinations and national economic recovery. The Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Uno who was also present on the occasion, said that his ministry would carry out the CHSE certification (abbreviation of Cleanliness, Health, Safety and Environmental Sustainability (CHSE)) at the cinema as this is done in other tourism sectors to convince the public. The central government will also coordinate with the regional government to start opening cinemas in the yellow zone that have not yet been opened. To fight against piracy, President Joko Widodo will soon create a work unit associating the national police, the Ministry of Communication and Information Technologies and the Ministry of Tourism and the Creative Economy. For vaccination, Minister Sandiaga Uno is collecting data until March 14, 2021 in coordination with the Indonesian Perlman Agency (BPI) and vaccination can start from early April. * Buyil / Kop.

