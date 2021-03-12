Trump sneaks back to Twitter via email





Donald Trump is still banned from Twitter, but he relies on email blasts as his lifeline to gain attention. Her adult children have enlisted the help of former campaign manager Brad Parscale to set up an email tweet operation. The former president’s statements are already evolving from tame campaign endorsements to slurs.

Donald Trump has found his new Twitter and email address.

Trump’s most recent statements from his new political action committee and post-presidential office read exactly like his tweets. Most are designed just below Twitter’s 280 character threshold. Journalists, media organizations and political consultants are capturing Trump’s statements or quoting his words verbatim to thousands and, in some cases, millions of Twitter users.

It is a loophole that allowed the former president to broadcast messages through his old favorite social media platform, from which he has been banned since January 8.

Trump even passed the former Heisman Herschel Walker Trophy winner on Twitter on Wednesday when he posted one of his tweet-like statements urging the former football star to run for the Senate.

Trump began sending out Save America PAC statements on January 25. Save America PAC

This is further proof that Trump is a master at keeping himself in the national conversation forever.

“Trump looks like he needs to continue to be relevant and try to keep a grip on the GOP,” Scott Reed, veteran Republican political consultant to Insider, told Insider. “The RNC [is] Genuflection to each of his wishes and that certainly makes it easier for him. “

The former president still has an audience and critics

Many prominent Trump allies and conservatives tweet and retweet Trump’s statements, including Donald Trump Jr., who has 6.7 million followers; the far-right The Epoch Times, which has nearly 400,000 Twitter followers; and the conservative Right Side broadcast network, with more than 542,000 subscribers.

The same is true for many people in the mainstream press, including New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, with 1.7 million subscribers, PBS White House reporter Yamiche Alcindor, with 1.2. million, and SE Cupp with over 450,000 people.

Former President Trump issues statements that read like tweets on letterhead. pic.twitter.com/bGJaaRvPzf

Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 10, 2021

A statement from Trump released on March 4 urged Fox News to fire veteran GOP strategist Karl Rove as a commentator. Trump also called Rove, who helped President George W. Bush win two presidential campaigns, a Republican “RINO” by name only “of the highest level.” It came after Rove criticized Trump’s speech earlier this month at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

“He’s a pompous fool with bad advice and always has an agenda,” Trump wrote in a statement released by his office.

Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, retweeted an Insider editor’s tweet about the statement.

“How do you know for sure Trump wrote this: In a brief statement, Trump attacked Karl Rove, FOX News, Lincoln Project, Mitch McConnell, Bob Corker, Jeff Flake, Pat Toomey and Liz Cheney,” Sabato tweeted. “His press releases just string together tweets he could have written before he was banned.”

Daily Beast editor-in-chief Molly Jong-Fast, in response to Trump Rove’s statement, reflected, “So Trump is just going to send these ‘statements’ out as rage tweets?”

Representatives from Trump’s office and the Save America PAC, which Trump established in November and now serves as the primary political vehicle, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

A Twitter spokesperson told Insider about the social media company’s policies on circumventing the ban, which include suspending other accounts managed by the banned person; suspend accounts if someone else maintains an account on their behalf; and even ban parody or fan accounts that replace the suspended account.

In short, there isn’t much Twitter can do about reporters or most other Twitter accounts retweeting or tweeting Trump’s statements.

Statements evolve from tame revenge to exacting revenge

Since leaving the White House in a hurry on January 20 under the cloud of his second indictment for inciting insurgency on January 6, Trump has relied on email as his primary megaphone.

In February, as Trump went through his second Senate impeachment trial, he began posting official statements in the insulting and comical style of his old Twitter handle @realDonaldTrump.

Ironically, Trump’s children asked exiled ex-campaign manager Brad Parscale to set up Operation Trump’s email tweet. Even though Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner last year pushed Parscale out of Trump’s re-election campaign, Parscale still held the keys to Trump’s digital infrastructure.

Most of Trump’s presidential and campaign staff have quit his jobs. But a few key advisers remain in Trump’s close orbit, including two aides who have traditionally fueled Trump’s most explosive tendencies: longtime social media director Dan Scavino and advisor Corey Lewandowski.

Behind the scenes, Trump’s advisers have widely said that losing access to Twitter is as good for Trump as it is for the country. This gives him time to start patching up his public image after the January 6 attack and help him choose his targets a little better.

While Trump tweeted by email about explosions against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and other opponents, he also supported the incumbent Republicans who supported him, which likely spared them the costly main challenges of Trump supporters.

Trump emailed statements endorsing several candidates, including South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. Save America PAC Trump lacks Twitter immediacy

Following the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that killed five people, Twitter was the first social media platform to ban Trump “because of the risk of further incitement to violence,” Twitter said in a post. blog.

The ban came after an initial 12-hour suspension of Trump’s account. Snapchat and Facebook followed suit.

After the ban, Trump tweeted from the official @POTUS Twitter account, but Twitter quickly deleted his posts. Trump then tried to tweet from @TeamTrump, but that was deleted as well.

Several days have passed, Trump effectively shutting up.

Then an emailed statement from Trump’s office arrived in inboxes on January 25: “President Trump will always and forever be a champion of the American people,” the email read. The Save America PAC’s first statement also appeared on Jan. 25 with the endorsement of former Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Trump’s email-to-tweet strategy is hardly perfect.

Trump was used to being able to clapback in the moment, tapping on his unsecured iPhone and posting to his unsecured Twitter account which had at least once been hacked. Now there is a lag of a few hours when emails land in reporters’ inboxes, sometimes in their spam filters, and sometimes it takes a while to figure out why the former president is angry or animated. .

As major news organizations told stories on Wednesday of President Joe Biden’s plans to take credit for aid in the new $ 1.9 trillion stimulus bill and rapid access to vaccines , Trump sent out a statement claiming credit for the upcoming victory.

“I hope everyone remembers when they get the COVID-19 vaccine (often referred to as the China virus), that if I weren’t president you wouldn’t get that nice ‘injection’ for 5 years at best I hope everyone will remember this! Trump wrote in a March 10 email from his official office.

This statement is one of the reasons I miss President Trump. After four years he refused to turn into a politician and always told us exactly what he was thinking. It’s always refreshing for me. pic.twitter.com/Q2RzRtcbpf

Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) March 11, 2021

Author Don Winslow pleaded with his more than 669,000 Twitter followers, “DO NOT TWEET THE TRUMP PRESS RELEASE. JUST SEND A TWEET WITHOUT RETURNING ITS COMPLETELY FALSE STATEMENT.”

Of the various Trump-related Twitter accounts that previously existed, only @TrumpWarRoom, a fairly pedestrian account by Trumpian standards with 1.3 million followers, appears to remain active and not banned by Twitter.

He has tweeted several statements from Trump since January, including the former president’s statement regarding the acquittal of his impeachment trial and the tribute to late Tory radio host Rush Limbaugh.







