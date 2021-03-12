Turkish President Erdogan continues to be ignored by Biden and seems desperate to get his attention

A composite image of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and US President Joe Biden. Mustafa Kamaci / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images; Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Turkish President Erdoan appears desperate to get Biden’s attention, officials told Insider.

He replaced unsavory senior officials in the United States and offered negotiations on the F-35 program.

Turkey’s state bank faces money laundering charges in New York City, which could explain Erdoan’s motives.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has taken a series of measures in recent weeks that appear to appease the United States in a desperate attempt to get President Joe Biden’s attention – which he is not getting, diplomats and managers at Insider.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters last week that Biden would call Erdoan “at some point,” but gave no details.

Since Biden won the election, Erdoan has replaced a series of unsavory senior officials in the United States and has offered negotiations to break the deadlock on arms deals.

Then-Vice President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey, in 2016. Kayhan Ozer / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Days after the 2020 election, when it was clear Biden had won, Erdoan replaced two top officials widely viewed by the US and the EU as loyalists closely linked to corruption and economic mismanagement. This is Murat Uysal, who was on November 7 fired as Governor of the Central Bank of Turkey, and Albayrak weight, the Minister of Finance and the Treasury who resigned November 9. Albayrak is also Erdoan’s son-in-law.

In February, Turkey also offered negotiations to break the deadlock over the F-35 program, in which the United States under former President Donald Trump ended Turkey’s role in the making of the war plane after Erdoan refused to cancel the purchase of the S-400 from Russia. air missiles.

But Biden ignored Turkey’s offer proposal, along with the Pentagon saying his administration will continue its policy of excluding Turkey from the armaments program.

An F-35 Lightning II from the 34th Fighter Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, lands at RAF Lakenheath, England, in April 2017. US Air Force / Airman 1st Class Abby L. Finkel

A European diplomat said Erdoan’s actions showed an awareness that Biden would not turn a blind eye to his actions, as Trump did.

“It’s so predictable,” said an Ankara-based EU diplomat, who could not be named for security reasons, but whose identity is known to Insider.

“Trump treated all these guys … Erdoan, Putin, Bibi like peers, and they all started to believe they were one way or another,” the source added, referring to to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, two strong men.

Why Erdoan wants to be on Biden’s good side

Several officials interviewed by Insider highlighted the impending trial of Turkish state bank Halkbank, which is due to take place this month in the Southern District of New York, as Law.com reported Last year.

Halkbank is accused allow Iran to launder tens of billions of dollars in cash, gold and oil through Turkey to avoid US sanctions, while being under the protection of Erdoan’s close allies.

Former bank executive Mehmet Hakan Atilla resigned this week as chairman of the Istanbul Stock Exchange – a post that had infuriated US officials as Atilla was convicted in 2018 in New York for his role in the bank and sentenced to 28 years. months in prison.

Erdoan had previously decried the investigations are politically motivated.

Halkbank’s impending trial – which risks a potential fine of tens of billions of dollars and Turkey’s access to international money transfer systems threatened – shows how much Erdoan needs to make peace with the new administration .

Referring to the Halkbank scandal in Turkey, the EU diplomat said: “The Turks think Trump doesn’t really care, of course he didn’t. But Biden does. and Biden knows who has the real power in the relationship and now Erdoan is waiting from here. the phone is hoping for a call almost two months after things started. “

“Erdoan should have used the sympathetic Trump administration to resolve and end this situation, but he was arrogant and decided he could ignore it altogether,” the source added.

“Now he has to deal with Biden on several issues, but the one where Turkey is most clearly at fault remains on the table and about to be resolved in a public courtroom. Biden might not call him. before the end of the trial, unless there is one. of crisis. “

