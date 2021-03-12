Petitioner fined for missing lawyer in Prime Minister’s disqualification case – Newspaper





PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court on Thursday sentenced a petitioner to a fine of 10,000 rupees for repeatedly failing to appear by his lawyer in a case seeking the disqualification of Prime Minister Imran Khan from holding public office on several grounds.

A bench composed of Judge Lal Jan Khattak and Judge Syed M Attique Shah criticized the fact that Inamullah Khan’s lawyer for justice and the Democratic Party led by former chief justice of the Supreme Court Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry did not failed to show up and ordered the petitioner to deposit Rs10,000 into the Fatmid Foundation bank account as well.

He set March 18 for the next hearing on the petition asking the lawyer to plead the case on that date and said if he did not appear the case would be decided in his absence.

The petitioner lost the 2018 elections to Imran Khan in the NA-35 Bannu constituency.

PHC warns issue will be decided in the absence of advice

He mainly relied on his petition on the grounds that in the 2018 general election Mr Imran did not mention the name of his alleged daughter in his nomination papers or disclose the holdings of his current wife.

Senior lawyer Mohammad Habib Qureshi appeared on behalf of the prime minister and argued that the petition was filed with ulterior motives and ulterior motives.

He insisted the petition could not stand because the Supreme Court had already ruled in his client’s favor and a new hearing would constitute contempt of the Supreme Court.

The lawyer argued that the case was a past and closed transaction. He said that after winning the ballot, Mr. Imran left that seat and by-elections had already taken place on it.

Mr Qureshi also referred to various judgments of superior courts and election laws and said that the petitioner withheld important facts from the court.

He said that in the past many hearings, the petitioner’s lawyer had not appeared in court to delay the case on some pretext or another knowing his fate, so the petition should be dismissed.

After reviewing the files, the bench expressed its dissatisfaction with the absence of the applicant’s lawyer and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the applicant.

The petitioner claimed that in contesting the NA-35 election, Mr. Imran filed a false statement and affidavit with his nomination papers and failed to mention his daughter’s name.

He argued that the respondent was not fair and sagacious under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

The petitioner stated that he raised important objections to the returning officer of the said constituency, but they were rejected, which led to the acceptance of Mr Imrans’s candidacy documents.

In 2019, a petition was filed on behalf of the Prime Minister stating that the petitioner covered up the Supreme Court’s statement that Mr. Imran was a Sadiq and Amen under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

The petitioner argued that the petition was an electoral issue against the decision of the returning officer at a pre-election stage and that the election laws provided for remedies against pre-election grievances under Articles 8 and 9 of the Election Law of 2017, which had not been used by the petitioner, and therefore the petition was likely to be rejected.

Posted in Dawn on March 12, 2021

