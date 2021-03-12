PM Modi will inaugurate “ Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav ” today in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: To mark 75 years of Indian independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate “Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav” and flag off Padyatra from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad in Gujarat today.

PM Modi will also signal the Sabarmati Ashram Freedom March or ‘padyatra.

What is Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav

The Mahotsav is a series of events that will be organized by the government to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. He will be celebrated as Jan-Utsav in the mind of Jan-Bhagidari. Curtain-raising activities begin from March 12, 75 weeks before August 15, 2022.

Padyatra on a 391 mile journey from Sabarmati Ashram

European Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel said on Thursday that “The Padyatra which will be signaled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cover a 241 mile journey from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari and will end on April 5 for 25 days. “

The padyatra will be joined by different groups of people on the way to Dandi. Union Minister Prahalad Singh Patel will lead the first 75-kilometer tour of the padyatra.

According to the format defined by the government, a program will be organized every week within the framework of “Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav”, in which, in addition to the Ministry of Culture, more ministries will participate in the event. Apart from this, programs will also be organized in all Indian embassies outside the country.

Big celebrations to start at 16 ASI monuments

ASI has identified 16 sites where celebrations will begin today to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. This will include cultural programs and different events. First of 16 events to start at Qila Rai Pithora in Delhi

The other 15 ASI sites where the celebrations will begin include Gwalior Fort in Gwalior, Humayun’s Tomb in Delhi, Fatehpur Sikri, Golconda Fort in Hyderabad, Bhubaneswari Temple in Aizawl, Aga Khan Palace in Mumbai, and Temple of the sun from Konark to Odisha.

Other sites where functions will be held are Kangra Fort in the Himachal Pradesh Residence building in Lucknow, Jhansi Fort in Jhansi, Dr Rajendra Prasad’s ancestral home in Patna, Chitradurg Fort in Karnataka, Man Mahal Ghat in Varanasi, Sankaram, Amravati and Deeg Palace in Jaipur.