Trump backs Julia Letlow’s candidacy to win her late husband’s seat





RAYVILLE, Louisiana (KTAL / KMSS) The widow of U.S. elected representative Luke Letlow, who died in December days before taking office, garnered much-publicized endorsement this week from former President Donald Trump in his bid to win that of her late husband. sits in the next special elections.

ANALYSIS: COVID-19 inspires more early votes in Louisiana Congressional special races

“Julia Letlow, a wonderful and talented person who is the widow of US elected representative Luke Letlow, is coming to Congress in Louisiana-5 at the request of so many who know her so well,” the former president said on March 10 approval. “She is pro-life and strong on crime, the border, loves our military veterans and will always protect our dear Second Amendment. Julia, who is so exceptional, has my full and complete approval, ”Trump said in his approval. “The Grand State of Louisiana will be delighted!”

Luke Letlow, 41, died of complications from COVID-19 on December 29, five days before being sworn in to represent the 5th District, which includes areas of central and northeastern Louisiana.

Julia Letlow, a Republican from Monroe, mother and education professional, announced her candidacy for the seat in January, “to continue the mission that Luke began.”

“It is truly an honor to receive President Trump’s endorsement and I look forward to joining the fight to save our country by putting America first!” Letlow said in a post on his campaign Facebook page Wednesday night.

The March 20 primary election in Louisiana will have two special Congressional races on the ballot. In addition to the 5th District contest, voters will pick someone to fill the New Orleans-based 2nd District seat after Democrat Cedric Richmond stepped down to work for the administration of President-elect Joe Bidens.

Early voting began on Saturday March 6 and continues until Saturday March 13.

If no candidate exceeds 50% of the vote in the elections, the races will move to a second round on April 24.

Stay informed of the latest news and the weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News app from the App Store or Google Play.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos