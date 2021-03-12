President Jokowi’s securities expert to issue Perppu to repeal ITE law





Merdeka.com – Jawade Hafidz, legal expert from Sultan Agung Islamic University (Unissula), believes that President Joko Widodo should issue a Perppu on the Revocation of the Electronic Information and Transactions Law (UU ITE) because the Penal Code regulates criminal acts. “In addition, the Penal Code Bill (KUHP) is included in the list of amendments to the national legislation program 2020-2024,” Unissula Semarang Law School lecturer Jawade Hafidz told Friday. Semarang (12/3) cited by Antara. On the other hand, in Law No. 11 of 2008 relating to ITE, as amended by Law No. 19/2016, many articles have unclear references or rubber articles, so they tend to have multiple interpretations, such as article 27 and article 28. In law no. 19 of 2016 concerning the modifications of law no. 11 of 2008 regarding ITE Article 27, paragraph (3), states that any person knowingly and without right distributes and / or transmits and / or makes accessible electronic information and / or electronic documents containing defamatory and / or defamatory information . In connection with this insult and / or defamation, said Jawade Hafidz, it has been regulated in article 310 of the penal code, namely that there is an element of deliberately attacking the honor or reputation of another. person, accusing him of certain acts, and with the real intention of making it known to the public, including in cyberspace. The same applies to article 28, paragraph (2), which stipulates that any person intentionally and unlawfully distributes information aimed at creating a feeling of hatred or hostility towards individuals and / or certain community groups on the ethnicity, religion, race and intergroup basis (SARA). Meanwhile, article 156 of the Penal Code provides that anyone who publicly expresses feelings of hostility, hatred or humiliation against one or more groups of the Indonesian people is liable to imprisonment for up to 4 years or to imprisonment. maximum fine of four thousand five hundred years. . Rupiah. It was also explained that the wording of the class in this article and the following articles refers to each part of the Indonesian people which is different from one or more other parts due to race, country of origin, religion. , place of origin, ancestry, nationality or position according to constitutional law. The issue of SARA, said Jawade Hafidz, is also contained in Law no. 40 of 2008 concerning the elimination of racial and ethnic discrimination. CHAPTER III Article 4 states that racial and ethnic discrimination takes the form of:

a. address discrimination, exclusion, limitation or election based on race and ethnicity, which results in the revocation or reduction of the recognition, acquisition or exercise of human rights man and fundamental freedoms in equality in the civil, political, economic, social and cultural fields; or

b. manifest hatred or hatred towards people due to racial and ethnic differences in the form of actions:

1. make writings or images to be placed, pasted or disseminated in a public place or in another place that can be seen or read by others;

2. make a speech, express or utter certain words in a public place or in another place that can be heard by other people;

3. carry something on itself in the form of objects, words or pictures in public places or other places that can be read by others; or

4. committing deprivation of life, torture, rape, sexual immorality, robbery with violence or deprivation of liberty based on racial and ethnic discrimination. “In this article there is the phrase” other places “including social media. So in fact this issue of SARA has been regulated in other laws and regulations, both in the Criminal Code. and in the law on the elimination of racial and ethnic discrimination, “Jawade says. [bal]







