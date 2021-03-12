Tom Scudamore’s daughter will watch him run to school after Boris Johnson talks to his principal

Tom Scudamore’s daughter, 14, will be able to watch her father run in Cheltenham on TV from school after Boris Johnson had a word with his principal.
Parents may have heaved a collective sigh of relief when schools reopened this week, but some students weren’t so happy.
No less 14-year-old Margot Scudamore, who was annoyed to miss the Cheltenham Festival next week in which her jockey father Tom is racing.
But now Boris Johnson has personally stepped in to make sure Margot will be able to watch her father after all.
She and her classmates at her school in Devon will be allowed to watch her father go up on television after the Prime Minister talks to their headmaster.
The turn of events began when Tom Scudamore found a letter in Margots’ school notebook lamenting the March 8 return to school.
He argued that watching the Festival, which begins on Tuesday, would help him with his education. Margot added: My father is 39 years old and as a jump jockey he is nearing the end of his career. So i think it’s important [as] an aspiring jockey myself that I should watch the festival.
Tom shared the letter on social media and it was echoed by Tory MP for Hexham, Guy Opperman.
The result was a call from Mr Johnson to Michael Johnson, Principal of Chulmleigh Community College.
Tom, the son of champion jockey Peter, said: The manager told Margot the PM had called and if his job had been good during the lockdown they should be able to watch the Cheltenham races during the afternoon .
He said he told the prime minister his lockdown job had been good and his teachers were all happy.
Margot earned a victory and a second place on the pony racing circuit in 2020 before Covid interrupted the season.
