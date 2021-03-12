Olympics win hypocrisy championship

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori was sacked by the Tokyo Olympics planning committee last month after making sexist remarks about women talking too much at meetings. At the height of the controversy, the International Olympic Committee issued a statement calling its remarks wholly inappropriate and highlighting the IOC’s progress in promoting gender equality, a fundamental human right of fundamental importance and a fundamental principle of the Olympic Charter.

But the IOC has a huge moral blind spot: the widespread and systematic abuse of women by China, which will host the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. In June 2020, The Associated Press reported that China was subjecting Uyghurs and other Muslim women in Xinjiang to mass forced sterilization, forced abortion, and forced birth control. In January 2021, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo determined that these and other abuses amounted to genocide. More than 160 human rights organizations have written to the IOC asking it to move the 2022 Games due to human rights violations in China.

In response, the IOC shirked its responsibility and asserted that the award of the Olympic Games did not mean that the IOC agreed with the political structure, social circumstances or human rights standards of the host country. The IOC’s invocation of political neutrality is nothing new, but in the case of China, the IOC knew what it was getting into. The 2008 Summer Olympics, also in Beijing, were a festival of China’s broken human rights promises, and China has since become even more repressive.

Yet the IOC seems more concerned with not embarrassing Xi Jinping than with violating the human rights of his regimes. Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter stipulates that no kind of political, religious or racial manifestation or propaganda is permitted at venues, Olympic venues or other areas. This rule serves as both a basis for selectively ignoring political controversies and a threat that keeps Olympians in line. Last year, the IOC issued Orwellian guidelines for Rule 50 to maintain the shibboleth that athlete activism is an existential threat to the games.

Operating in a similar mindset, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee in August 2019 gave hammer thrower Gwen Berry and fencer Race Imboden a one-year probation period in response to their protests against racism.

But what happens when the Olympics themselves are just a show of giant propaganda? Today, the IOC’s situational insistence that gambling is outside of politics is a boon to the Chinese Communist Party and other perpetrators of human rights abuses. The IOC and its corporate sponsors hope to escape mass internment, systemic rape and forced sterilization by silencing athletes and repeating Chinese assurances that the principles of the Olympic Charter will be upheld in the context of the Games. As long as Mr. Xi doesn’t make crude sexist jokes, the IOC will give him a pass to brutalize women in Xinjiang. The rest of us shouldn’t.

Ms. Currie is a former Goodwill Ambassador for Global Women’s Issues at the United States Department of State.