Riot on Capitol Hill: Former Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller accuses Trump of instigating siege





Former Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller told “VICE on Showtime” that he believed former President Trump instigated the mob that attacked the Capitol on January 6 with his speech before the riot murderous.

Why it matters: Miller, who Trump appointed as head of the Pentagon after sacking Mark Esper after the 2020 election, said “it’s pretty much final” that the riot, which left five dead , would not have happened without the Save America Presidents’ Gathering Speech.

Background: Prior to the riot, Trump and speakers at the rally repeated baseless claims that the election was stolen.

The president has told his supporters, “we are going to Capitol Hill” to give “weak” Republicans “the kind of pride and daring they need to take our country back.” On January 6, Congress certified President Biden’s victory.

What he says: Would anyone have walked on the Capitol and attempted to invade the Capitol, without the speeches of the presidents? I think it’s pretty much final that it wouldn’t have happened, ”Miller told“ VICE on Showtime ”in an interview that aired Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

It seems cause and effect, Miller said, referring to Trump’s pre-riot speech. The question is, did he know he infuriated people for doing this? I do not know. Miller said he listened to Trump’s speech and found some of the comments he made regarding. “

Of note: Miller said Trump did not speak to him on Jan.6, although Miller was ultimately responsible for the military response.

Miller dismissed criticism that he had not reacted quickly enough to the riot. It comes down to understanding how the military works, it’s not a video game …, it’s not Black Ops Call of Duty, he said.

Miller described the political climate around the time of the riot as a constant drumbeat of potential illegal, immoral and unethical activity that caused him to view his red lines as ethical, moral and legal. ”

He added that he would have quit if he had been asked to do something he was not comfortable with. I knew I wasn’t going to cross any of those lines, and if asked, I would quit, Miller said. If it is against the Constitution or the Uniform Code of Military Justice, it is an illegal order and you are not following it.

The big picture: The House of Representatives impeached Trump for serious crimes and misdemeanors for his actions that day, although the Senate voted to acquit him last month.

