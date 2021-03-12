PM Modi will virtually inaugurate the Global Ayurveda Festival today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to inaugurate the fourth edition of the Global Ayurveda Festival on Friday by videoconference.

This festival will take place virtually from March 12 to 19.

Union Sports and Youth Minister Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister V Muraleedharan, President of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Uday Shankar and former President of the FICCI, Dr Sangita Reddy, will also be present at the event.

Muraleedharan is the president of the organizing committee of the festival. Opening remarks for the event will be delivered by World Health Organization Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan, AYUSH Central Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha and AYUSH Central Advisor Vaidya Manoj Nesari.

The festival will also include international seminars, a world exhibition and a business meeting. The festival will hold an all-time record for the number of delegates, the number of scientists presenting papers and the number of participating countries and institutions.

It will feature lectures from 35 internationally renowned scientists and over 150 Indian scientists. No less than 650 of the 1150 selected research articles will be presented live and 500 research articles will be accompanied by a poster presentation.

The festival, which was scheduled to be held in Angamaly in May 2020, has been postponed due to the Cov-19 pandemic. And now it takes place virtually in five virtual locations from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In particular, the second edition of the Global Ayurveda Festival was also inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kozhikode.