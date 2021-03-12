Jokowi Removes Coal Ash from Hazardous and Toxic Waste List: Bad Impact on Lung Health and Waste Recycling ‘Illusion’

King Eben Lumbanrau

BBC News Indonesia Correspondent

Image source, AFP / BAY ISMOYO Legend, A barge carrying coal on the Mahakam River, Samarinda, East Kalimantan.

This was transmitted by the Mining Advocacy Network (Jatam) in response to President Joko Widodo’s decision to emit fly ash and tail ash from the burning of coal, called FABA (fly ash and bottom ash) of the category of hazardous and toxic waste (B3), as attached in government regulation number 22 of 2021 concerning the implementation of environmental protection and management and ratified in early February 2021.

This includes regulations derived from the Omnibus Job Creation Act. Previously, government regulation (PP) No. 101/2014 still classified FABA as B3 waste.

The Ministry for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investment explained that when FABA was included in the B3 waste category, it would be difficult to use given the high management costs.

Disposal of coal ash from B3 waste is a proposal from 16 member associations of the Indonesian Employers’ Association (Apindo).

In 2021, the government estimates that 17 million tonnes of FABA will be produced and by 2050 it is estimated to reach 49 million tonnes.

However, Jatam said FABA negatively impacts human health and the environment because it contains arsenic, mercury, chromium, lead and other heavy metals.

Lung health experts also say coal ash can cause so-called disease coal workers pneumoconiosis risk of causing death.

The illusion of using waste

Image source, JOHN GILES / PA Legend, Illustration of a coal-fired power station.

In the explanatory part of article 459 of government regulation number 22 of 2021 concerning the implementation of environmental protection and management, the ash resulting from the combustion of coal from a steam power plant (PLTU) and other activities are not included in B3 waste.

In fact, according to Jatam coordinator Merah Johansyah, FABA contains various toxic particles, ranging from arsenic, mercury, chromium and other heavy metals.

“The impact is that flying through the air will disrupt the respiratory health of humans who breathe, then if it jumps into the water it will damage marine life, rivers and coasts, and the water will also become acidic. “Johansyah told BBC News Indonesia, Thursday (03/11).

Johansyah explained that when FABA was included in B3 waste, the company ignored it, especially if it was excluded.

He gave an example, 14 people died due to FABA caused by the coal-fired power plant in Palu. “The majority have died of nasopharyngeal cancer, black lung and lung cancer. Then in East Kalimantan the ashes enter residents’ water sources when it rains and fly away. in their homes during the dry season, ”Johansyah said.

“The PTLU company will recklessly handle the waste, there will be pollution everywhere, the surrounding community is sick, and the company is not involved because it is not B3 and is not the responsibility of the business. Then there is a conflict. ” he added.

He also pointed out that the reason for the economic value of FABA in construction and building materials such as concrete blocks and cement is just an illusion.

“It was created to mask the real interest in reducing the costs of large companies in waste management and relegating social and health responsibilities to the community,” he said.

The reason is first, said Johansyah, the use of FABA is very dangerous because it has toxic content if used for building materials that evaporate during the dry season.

“Secondly, the amount of FABA used is a small percentage, because it has to be mixed with sand, water and other elements. So far it has been implemented but it does not work. So is just an excuse and an illusion. to pretend to be green and take care of the environment, ”Johansyah said.

According to Johansyah, if FABA has economic value, a regulation should be published that reinforces the use, without even excluding it from the B3 waste category.

“So it is very political to prioritize entrepreneurs, investors and coal oligarchs, so the reasons are not scientific and it creates environmental, health and social burdens,” he said.

“So from Jatam, we suggest to the president and also to those in the palace, to try to have an office near the coal-fired power station, to try to breathe in the coal ashes, if FABA is not a B3 waste. Then also see how the local people are out of breath and have lungs, holes because of this ashes, ”Johansyah concluded.

Similarly, Wahana Lingkungan Hidup Indonesia (Walhi) researcher Dwi Sawung said the move was a “shortcut” taken to relinquish the responsibility of treating FABA waste more cost-effectively.

“The regulations for B3 waste are clear, from management to use. FABA has many elements and cannot be generalized, there are levels. So it has to be tested. FABA can be used without having to be removed. of B3, only companies want to take a short and cheap way, ”he said.

Pneumoconiosis of respiratory diseases

Image source, AFP Legend, A coal mine worker outside the town of Samarinda, East Kalimantan.

University of Indonesia Pulmonology and Respiratory Medicine professor Faisal Yunus explained that coal ash can create a respiratory disease called coal workers pneumoconiosis because there is a deposit of elements from the ash. inorganic (non-living) anthrax in the lungs. – Lungs.

“Coal ash that enters the body can react immediately and it could also take 10 to 15 years because it is ‘benign’, depending on several conditions,” he said.

Coal ash is dangerous if it has a high concentration, contains free silicon, people around the PLTU are in poor health and have tuberculosis.

“Coal ash will turn bad because of the complications. Symptoms, cough, black phlegm, shortness of breath and respiratory failure which cause death,” he said.

Apindo welcomes him

Image source, GETTY / ED WRAY Legend, The ships pull coal.

Apindo President Hariyadi Sukamdani welcomed the government’s decision to issue FABA in the B3 waste category.

“The FABA from the university study is not B3, instead it can be recycled and has economic value, weighed in a heap in a stump that will pollute the soil and cause new problems,” Hariyadi said.

Hariyadi explained, other countries are recycling FABA for building and construction materials.

“So, I don’t know if there are environmental activists who blame it. How, we will see the reality, in other countries, it is transformed and functional because it has commercial value,” he said. -he declares.

In the middle of last year, 16 associations in Apindo proposed to remove coal ash from the list of B3 waste. Indonesian industry produces 10-15 million tonnes of FABA per year with a utilization rate of only 0% -0.96% for use fly ash and 0.05% -1.98% for use clinker.

Energy and environmental organization Trend Asia said in its Twitter account that the removal was inseparable from simultaneous pressure from Apindo and the Indonesian Coal Mining Association (APBI- ICMA), which have been part of it since mid -2020.

“The government’s decision to remove coal waste from the hazardous and toxic waste category (B3) is a problematic decision and very bad news for environmental sustainability and public health,” Trend Asia tweeted.

Ash from the process of burning coal in PLTUs, boilers and industrial furnaces has been listed in Table 4 of Annex I of Government Regulation Number 101 of 2014 regarding the management of hazardous waste.

Government encourages the use of FABA

BBC News Indonesia has attempted to confirm with the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK) the basics for the disposal of FABA from the hazardous waste category. The general director of waste, waste and B3 management of the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, Rosa Vivien Rahmawati, only said that there would be an explanation for this to the media. “Tomorrow [Jumat] yes, there is a press point, ”he replied.

“Before the publication of the PP 22 of 2021, the Ministry for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries lobbied for a revision of Regulation No. 10 of 2020 of the Ministry of Environment and Forests concerning the testing of the characteristics of waste B3 to account for the simplification of FABA waste testing procedure so that it can be excluded from B3 status. This has in fact been discussed in detail and allowed for exemption efforts. FABA as B3 and can leverage FABA pending the results of the long-running subchronic toxicological characteristics test, ”Nani said virtually at the Fly Ash Bottom Ash (FABA) Use Workshop on Tuesday (03/02).

With this regulation, Nani added, PLTUs that produce a lot of FABA can quickly prepare scenarios and roadmaps for their use.

In the same case, the special adviser to the Minister for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investment, Yohanes Surya, said the move would reduce the cost of power generation and benefit from its use.

Until now, the handling of waste coal ash was still limited to landfill so that if not treated properly it will lead to pollution.

Most of the applications implemented in the field of FABA are related to the construction and infrastructure sectors.

PLTU Paiton 1-2, PT Pembangkitan Jawa Bali (PJB) used 100% of the fly ash as green pozzolana for construction materials for the Manado – Bitung toll road in North Sulawesi province.

PLTU Asam Asam uses FABA as the road layer to render road access.