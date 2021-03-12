Status of the industry for the information technology and telecommunications sector: Minister – Journal





ISLAMABAD: To relaunch the Digital Pakistan initiative, the government has decided to grant major concessions to the IT & Telecom sector by granting it the status of industry, with reduced taxes and duties, the Federal Minister of Information Technologies and Telecommunications Syed Amin-ul-Haque said Thursday.

Various heavy taxes on the telecommunications sector will be gradually reduced, Haque said at a press conference where he highlighted decisions made by the federal cabinet earlier this week.

The cabinet approved the granting of industry status to the telecommunications sector in the next fiscal year 2021-22, while the withholding tax on the income of mobile phone users will be reduced from 12.5% ​​to 10% and will be gradually lowered to 8% in FY23, he mentioned.

All changes in taxes and duties will be applicable from the next fiscal year from July 2021, including the removal fee of Rs250 on the issuance of a new SIM.

Withholding tax on the income of mobile phone users will be reduced from 12.5% ​​to 10% and gradually to 8% by FY23

Likewise, the federal excise tax on telecommunications services has been reduced from 17% to 16%.

The cabinet also approved the introduction of a simple and easy tax system and the exemption of the telecommunications sector from all withholding taxes and complex collections.

The minister said the cabinet also approved reducing the tax on telecommunications services from 8% to 3% for all telecommunications companies with a PTA license.

Mr Haque said the cabinet approved the reduction in tariffs of 4% and regulatory tariffs of 9% on the import of telecommunications equipment.

Import taxes of raw materials related to the manufacture of optical fiber cables will be reduced from 20 pc and 7 pc to 5 pc and 3 pc, respectively.

These steps will accelerate the implementation of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision on digital Pakistan, the minister added.

He also highlighted various measures taken by the government to improve connectivity across the country, including the approval of the Right of Way policy, the mobile assembly manufacturing policy and the improvement of the Service Fund projects. universal (USF).

The minister said that under the USF, the Ministry of Informatics launched 32 projects worth Rs 22 billion in the last 31 months of the current government, connecting 10,132 villages in 50 areas not served and underserved.

He also said that the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) had received 40% more remittances in the first six months of the current fiscal year. By the end of June this year, IT exports will exceed also the $ 1 billion target, Haque said.

The minister added that 40 software technology parks have been established in less developed areas such as Swat, Bannu, Quetta, Faisalabad, Karachi and Sukkur under the public-private partnership.

Posted in Dawn on March 12, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos