Here are the groups that don’t want a vaccine and Trump voters are near the top





Topline

An NPR / PBS / Marist poll released Thursday shows a potentially significant problem in getting the country back to normal, with senior members of these groups saying they would refuse any vaccine (ranked from highest percentage to lowest).

Former President Donald Trump speaks at “Operation Warp Speed ​​Vaccine Summit” on … [+] Complex of houses, Tuesday, December 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo / Evan Vucci)

ASSOCIATED PRESS Highlights

White men without a college degree: 40%.

Generation Z and Millennials: 36%.

Surprising fact

The number of Biden supporters who said they did not get the shot was only 10%, among the lowest lists in the poll.

Large number

Almost 35 million. That’s the number of Trump voters who would not receive the vaccine if the poll turned out to be correct, representing nearly 17% of the adult population.

Key context

Polls showed more Americans were warming up to the idea of ​​getting the vaccine, and Thursday’s poll went well with other surveys, revealing that 67% of American adults had been vaccinated or were planning to get vaccinated. get vaccinated. But this suggests that there is still a big problem with involving Trump supporters in vaccination plans, even though the United States has purchased enough vaccines to have the entire population vaccinated by this summer. However, many Trump supporters were skeptical of the coronavirus health guidelines from the start, especially with regard to restrictions on companies and masked mandates. On Thursday, all states that did not have a mask mandate in place also had a Republican governor.

Chief critic

Former President Donald Trump. Its self-dubbed “Office of the Former President” issued a statement Wednesday calling the vaccine “beautiful” and telling Americans they should give it credit. “I hope everyone remembers when they get the COVID-19 vaccine (often called the virus from China), that if I weren’t president you wouldn’t get this beautiful photo for 5 years, at better, and probably not at all. Hope everyone remembers it! Trump said in a statement. Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump both reportedly received the Covid vaccine at the White House in January.

Tangent

The survey also showed a continued decline in widely reported vaccine reluctance among the black community as Covid vaccines were under development and rolled out. Only 25% of black Americans said they did not plan to get the vaccine, a lower number than white Americans (28%). The survey showed a much higher rate of vaccine hesitancy among Latin Americans, with 37% saying they did not plan to get the vaccine much more than most of the other demographic groups included in the survey.

To monitor

About 70% to 85% of the population will likely need protection for herd immunity to be achieved, Dr Anthony Fauci said. Based on Thursday’s poll, between Trump supporters and significant segments of other demographic groups, those numbers could prove difficult to reach.

Further reading

More Americans suddenly pro-vaccine, poll says (Forbes)

United States could achieve herd immunity by summer with vaccinations alone, CNN analysis (CNN)

Comprehensive coverage and live updates on the coronavirus

