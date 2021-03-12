South China Sea: Beijing angry after latest US intervention in Taiwan Strait | World | News





The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, the USS John Finn, crossed the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday in accordance with international law. The news comes as the United States and China schedule high-level talks next week in Alaska to discuss tensions in the region.

Beijing said the ship’s presence in the region was a “provocation” that disrupts stability. “The passing of the American ship sent the wrong message,” said Colonel Zhang Chunhui of the People’s Liberation Army. “Phone [actions] serve not only to disrupt the regional situation, but also to endanger the stability in the Taiwan Strait, which we resolutely oppose. The U.S. Seventh Fleet said in a statement that the frigate was part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and was operating in the fleet area of ​​operations. “The ship’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the statement said.

“The US military will continue to fly, navigate and operate wherever international law permits.” The US destroyer’s transit is the third of its kind since Joe Biden took office in January. Col. Zhang said, “This decision by the US Navy artificially created risk factors across the Taiwan Strait and deliberately undermined regional peace and stability. “We strongly oppose it. READ MORE: Beijing’s top diplomat sends scary warning to US about Taiwan

During a hearing on Tuesday, the admiral said: “I fear they are accelerating their ambitions to supplant the United States and our leadership role in the rules-based international order… by 2050. “Taiwan is clearly one of their ambitions before this. “I think the threat is evident in this decade, in fact, the next six years.”







