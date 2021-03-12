Opinion | Rana Ayyub: Freedom House demoted India’s democracy, confirming what many of us already fear





But the decision in the Ravis case has much broader implications. It was a rare but welcome example of justice that has resisted the increasingly authoritarian tactics of Indian governments. The judge spoke out strongly against the use of sedition charges against activists and journalists. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusations of sedition were deployed as a clear tool of intimidation. A report from the Article 14 organization shows that 96% of sedition cases filed against 405 Indians for criticizing politicians and government officials were recorded after 2014, when Modi took power. So it wasn’t much of a surprise when Freedom House’s latest democracy report degraded India from free to partially free. The report noted that the government and its state-level allies continued to crack down on criticism during the year, and their response to covid-19 included a brutal lockdown that resulted in the dangerous and unforeseen displacement of million internal migrant workers. The ruling Hindu nationalist movement has also encouraged the scapegoat for Muslims, who have been disproportionately blamed for the spread of the virus and have been attacked by mobs of vigilantes. The report’s conclusion is a scathing indictment. Rather than serving as a champion of democratic practice and a counterweight to the authoritarian influence of countries like China, Modi and his party are tragically leading India itself towards authoritarianism, according to the report. Of course, the Indian government which has now rejected criticism from the United Nations and Amnesty International, which has been forced to to close in the country rushed to attack the report as misleading, incorrect and inappropriate. But the government offered few details in its rebuttal. This is because the continued decline of Indian democracy is impossible to deny, and focusing on stories of economic growth favorable to public relations will no longer mark this reality. The V-Dem Institute, based in Sweden, also Indias classification downgraded from the world’s largest democracy to electoral autocracy in its latest report. On the same day, Freedom House released its report, tax officials raided the home of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actress Taapsee Pannu. Both strongly criticized the arrests of students and activists and also expressed support for the farmers’ protest. The duo stand out for deciding to raise their voices for social justice, defying the comfortable silence and denial that prevails among most Bollywood stars. Indian movie stars and athletes are often deployed to promote government policies and amplify propaganda. This helps to consolidate their popularity. So when Thunberg, along with celebrities such as Rihanna and Meena Harris, tweeted in solidarity with the farmers’ protest, the entire powerful ecosystem of government supporters started attacking them for wanting to destabilize India. But many of these high-profile supporters have remained silent about the downgrading of Freedom House. It is more convenient to fight with celebrities than to fight the factual reality that India’s vibrant democracy is descending into totalitarianism. A prominent Indian film star who enjoys cult status told me earlier this year that his blood boils when he sees activists and students thrown behind bars, but that he is concerned that expressing support does not result in retaliation from the government, such as launching fictitious investigations against it. His fears are not unfounded. The raid on Kashyap and Pannu was a clear message. It is not only the film industry that has been neutralized and critics co-opted in Indian media are also identified and monitored. The Indian magazine Caravan has just been published an investigation into how Indian ministers have actively discussed ways to neutralize negative influencers critical of the government. Some negative influencers are giving false stories and discrediting the government. These must be constantly monitored so that an appropriate and swift response can be given, the report reads. The Freedom House report highlighted what Indian activists and independent journalists have long known. What the citizens of Kashmir, who are vilified in their own country, have known for a long time. What the students and dissidents who fight every day to uphold Indian democratic traditions have long known. What Muslims who feel orphaned in a country that their ancestors helped to build with their blood and sweat have known for a long time. My hopes for this country, as a journalist and as a Muslim, are crushed every day. But like many Indians who have cherished the dream of this inclusive, pluralistic nation, I regard the Freedom House report as an important historical document. I hope it brings comfort to the young, the restless and the disillusioned, even if our own people, our media, our personalities decide to ignore the truth. Some seem to revel in criticism as a badge of honor. But the world is indeed watching.

