Opinion | Tom Cotton opposes Colin Kahls’ tweets. It’s just an excuse to oppose his appointment.





After all, Trump’s entire presidency has been characterized by his poisonous personal insults against people he disagreed with. Trump has consistently called his critics, including members of Congress, losers, VERY LOW IQs, Wack Jobs, stupid, crazy and utter disaster. Even many of Cottons’ Republican colleagues were the recipients of these juvenile taunts. Trump recently called Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) An austere, sullen, and smileless political hack. Cotton himself was targeted by a tweet from Trump after urging Trump to admit he lost the election.

But, of course, Cotton isn’t rethinking his loyalty to Trump. He’s likely to run for president as Trump’s mini-me unless Trump runs for president again. Cottons’ false concern for courtesy was only an excuse to oppose the appointment of Colin Kahls as Under Secretary of Defense for Policy.

Kahl is one of the country’s most respected international relations scholars and practitioners. He is a political scientist who once taught at Georgetown and is now co-director of the Center for International Security and Cooperation at Stanford University. He first worked for the Department of Defense under the George W. Bush administration. During the Obama administration, he became Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense to Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, a Republican heritage who awarded him a Medal for Outstanding Public Service.

Kahl was not gentle. An Obama administration official tells me he advocated keeping US forces in Iraq past the 2011 withdrawal deadline if possible and retaliating against Iranian-backed militias in Iraq who attacked American troops. He was also one of the first supporters to help Israel develop its defense system against Iron Dome rockets.

Kahl went on to serve as then-vice president Joe Biden as a national security adviser, winning Bidens’ trust. In this position, he worked on the Iran nuclear deal, which reduced Iran’s uranium stocks by 98%. The right is furious at Kahl described by the Wall Street Journal editorial board as a dogmatic supporter of the Iran nuclear deal for wanting to revive the deal after Trump got out of it and Iran stepped up its pace. uranium enrichment.

But the GOP couldn’t convince any Democrats to oppose Kahl for these reasons given that President Biden himself has pledged to revive the nuclear deal if possible. Critics of Kahls GOP therefore focus on his allegedly untimely tweets, a strategy that has already allowed them to derail Neera Tanden’s appointment as head of the Bureau of Management and Budget.

What was it that Kahl tweeted that was so terrible?

He criticized the support of some Republicans for Trumps 2019’s decision to withdraw US troops from northern Syria, abandoning our Kurdish allies: the GOP was proud to be a party that put values ​​at the forefront of foreign policy American. Now that they degrade to the alter [sic] of Trump, they are the party of ethnic cleansing. (Cotton himself has warned that Trump’s move could lead to widespread bloodshed, and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has resigned in protest.)

Kahl also wrote, in a comment that was clearly not meant to be taken literally, that we were going to die when John Bolton became National Security Advisor. It’s a joke Trump would probably endorse now: After Bolton left the administration, Trump tweeted that Bolton likes to drop bombs on people.

Kahl protested Trump’s decision to veto a bipartisan bill cutting US support for the catastrophic Arabian war in Yemen: every Republican senator who maintained Trump’s veto now shares ownership of the worst crisis humanitarian world and adds his signature to the blank check Trump gave Saudi Arabia. Arabia.

During his confirmation hearing last week, Kahl apologized for his sometimes disrespectful tweets, but, really, he has no complaints. He simply called on Republicans to their own extremism. The GOP has truly become a cult of Trump. Cotton, who wanted to deploy troops to quell protests against racial injustice, is sadly typical.

Republican senators engage in dishonest gossip when they try to compare Kahl to retired Brig. General Anthony Tata, whose appointment to the same post in the Defense Ministry was withdrawn last year in the face of bipartisan opposition. Tata is a conspirator who called former President Barack Obama a terrorist leader and a Manchurian candidate with Islamic roots.

Kahl, on the other hand, is a highly skilled decision maker with moderate and dominant views. Stopping its confirmation would not change the policy of the Biden administrations one iota. It would simply allow Republicans to claim another Democratic candidate at the cost of denying the Pentagon the leadership it urgently needs now to deal with looming threats from China, Iran, North Korea and the United States. Russia.

