Dancing on Ice judges to wear IK Collections costumes for the final





SOME of the male stars on a TV show will be wearing costumes made in Bradford for its finale this weekend.

John Barrowman and Christopher Dean, two of ITV’s Dancing on Ice judges, were outfitted for this Sunday’s final by IK Collections, based in Westgate, Bradford.

The company made each of the men’s suits for the TV showpiece, hosted by Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, which will see Olympian-turned-TV presenter Colin Jackson, actress Faye Brookes and DJ Sonny Jay fight for the title.

While the finished costumes are being kept a secret until Sunday’s finale, Christopher will be wearing a black costume with gems and John’s costume will be gold and black.

Imran Khan works hard in his Westgate, Bradford shop

Mr. Khan was contacted by one of the show’s stylists on social media to make the costumes for the popular show’s finale and he and his team worked around the clock to complete them in time for this. weekend.

Imran Khan, owner of IK Collections, said: “I am very happy that the costumes are worn on the show. It is absolutely amazing.

“It helps put Bradford on the map. The show’s finale was brought forward a week, so we had eight days to put the suits together.

I’ll watch it and record it. The combinations are kept secret until the final. We all want it to be something special

“I’m really happy with this. It’s a big show for the company and for Bradford as well.

“Christopher was absolutely amazed and he loved his costume. John also loved his costume and kept saying it was fabulous.”

Here they are! Say hello to your fabulous #DancingOnIce 2021 finalists 👋 ✨

❄️ @Faye_Brookes and @ TheMattEvers❄️ @SonnyJay and Angela❄️ @ColinJackson and Klabera pic.twitter.com/OOYzVDTl1l

– Ice dancing (@dancingonice) March 7, 2021

The Dancing on Ice designs follow the IK collections that design costumes for stars from another TV show.

Stars of E4 reality TV hit Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion, Joey Essex, Wayne Lineker, Curtis Pritchard and Tom Zanetti wore costumes made by Mr. Khan’s company during last month’s series finale .

IK Collections also helped outfit Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the second time after sending him cufflinks, tie and suspenders.

He sent the cufflinks and received a reply in Mr Johnson’s name on Downing Street letterhead earlier this year.

Mr Khan presented a costume for former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn featuring the striped ‘For the Many’ words, which Mr Corbyn wore during the general election campaign in Whitby in 2019.

The designer also outfitted the late Captain Sir Tom Moore with three costumes last summer.

The Keighley-born fundraiser, who died aged 100 earlier this month, invited Mr Khan to his home where he completed his 100-round challenge which raised over £ 33million sterling for NHS charities.

Captain Sir Tom tried on all three suits for the first time when he returned to Keighley last summer.

Other clients of IK Collections included boxers Chris Eubank Jr, Amir Khan, Tyson Fury and Duncan James of boyband Blue.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos