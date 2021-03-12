Brexit news: Brexiteer urges Boris to stand up to EU ‘bullies’ in Northern Ireland | Politics | News





Mr Habib was speaking after the revelation Mr Johnson had chosen to delay the introduction of new bureaucratic Brexit documents on imports from the EU in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The real estate mogul tweeted Express.co.uk‘s article, commenting: “This is symptomatic of the appeasement policy followed by our government in its relations with the EU.

“We are making unilateral concessions; the EU does not reciprocate. When you are dealing with a bully, you have to fight back. “ Mr. Habib later said Express.co.uk: “You can’t spend your life in the schoolyard being afraid of the bully. “You have to come up and face the bully or your life becomes intolerable.”

“And now we’ve just heard that they’re expanding it. “They treat Northern Ireland with so much disdain and cruelty when they can see the problems Northern Ireland faces. “And yet we give them more concessions. It doesn’t make sense to me – of course, they’re going to keep turning the screw. READ MORE: Brexit LIVE – Sunak plans bonfire over EU rules

He explained, “We are the fifth largest economy in the world – of course we can stand on our own two feet. “Of course, we can offer grants and subsidies and cheap loans to exporters who might be hit by retaliation from the EU. “We intended to leave without a deal, looking out for our own interests, promoting British interests and attacking European Union interests. “But instead of doing that, we’re not making any attempts, we’re not trying to prepare to leave without a deal and we’ve given in to all demands, and we’re still on this slippery slope.”

Likewise, Mr Habib also believes Boris Johnson should grab the nettle by tearing up both the Withdrawal Agreement and the ATT. He added: “It is high time, it is high time to go on the offensive. “We spent £ 350bn to lock down the economy – spend £ 50bn more. Be exported. And our companies, ready to end the agreement with the EU. “That’s all it needs – a few tens of billions to sort through all the exporters in this country.

“Give them the money they need for six to eight months to a year. In order to support whatever the EU might do. “ The Cabinet Office said today that in addition to helping businesses, the schedule delay will minimize border disruptions and boost economic recovery. Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove said: “While we recognize that many frontier players and many businesses have invested time and energy to be ready on time, and indeed we in government , were confident we were ready on time, we listened to companies who made it clear that they needed more time to prepare. “In reviewing the timelines, we have placed significant weight on the disruption that was caused, and still is being caused, by Covid, and the need to ensure that the economy can fully recover.”







