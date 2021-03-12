Jenny Cudd, suspected of riot at the Capitol, wants to change location





An attorney for Jenny Cudd says her client is a “scapegoat” for America’s racial problems.

WASHINGTON A Midland, Texas florist accused of participating in the Capitol Riot has called for her case to be moved out of Washington, saying the city’s panel of potential jurors were marred by coverage of the insurgency January 6.

Jenny Cudd, along with her co-accused Eliel Rosa, faces charges of obstructing formal proceedings, entering and staying in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a restricted building, among other charges of ‘charge.

Cudd, a former mayoral candidate, was pictured wearing a Donald Trump flag for the president as a cape as he joined a crowd that entered the Capitol Rotunda during a joint session of Congress on January 6 .

In an interview with WUSA9’s sister station, NewsWest 9, two days after the riot, Cudd again stated that we Patriots stormed the U.S. Capitol and, yes, I would absolutely do it again.

On Wednesday, Cudds’ attorney filed a motion requesting a change of venue in Texas, saying the jury hearing the case would be the most politically prejudiced jury in the whole country and saying there was a concerted effort to cancel people who are politically conservative. and for their public support for Donald Trump.

DC Venire is polluted by the city’s political culture of overturning those associated with white supremacist claims, the motion says. A guilty verdict by a DC jury could easily be based on Ms. Cudd’s preliminary media affiliation with white supremacy. A verdict of not guilty would be the political equivalent of social sin, of letting a white supremacist off the hook or acting on her white privilege, regardless of the facts of the case.

Meet Jenny Cudd from Midland Texas “WE broke the door to @ SpeakerPelosi’s office and someone stole her hammer and I took a picture sitting in the chair turning the camera around and it was on Fox News” @FBI pic.twitter.com/3s3aWgOJ9G

– Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) January 8, 2021

Cudds’ lawyer also claims that the militarization of the National Guard to defend the Capitol after January 6 materialized in incurable community prejudice against those accused of the Capitol incident.

All of this, according to Cudds lawyer Marina Medvin, amounts to a violation of her clients’ rights in the Fifth and Sixth Amendments to a fair trial. Medvin says the appropriate remedy is for the case to be transferred to Texas, where Cudd and Rosa live and where they have been arrested.

Jenny Cudd is a scapegoat for our societal racial issues and is used by Democratic commentators as an example of someone who should be socially berated, Medvin wrote.

Medvin also asked the judge to separate the Cudds case from Rosas, arguing that a statement Rosa made to the FBI will be used against his client and that he cannot be called as a defense witness if he is co-accused. .

As of Thursday afternoon, the Department of Justice had not responded to either of the two motions.







