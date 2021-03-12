Industrial revolution 4.0 makes old science and technology obsolete





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo called on the public, including the university community, to adapt to the changing times. He mentioned, industrial revolution 4.0 has changed a lot of things, from science to technology. ” Industrial Revolution The 4th volume has done a lot, the old science and technology has become obsolete. Management theory, organization and business models have also changed a lot, ”said Jokowi when he opened the 45th anniversary of Sebelas Maret University (UNS) online, Friday (12/03/2021) . Also read: Jokowi: If you don’t have the guts, we’ll be confused by a rapidly changing era Not only that, Jokowi said, people’s communication patterns and behavior have changed a lot as well. Therefore, research programs in higher education institutions also need to make many adjustments. “Of course, this requires a change in the curriculum, a change in the curriculum is needed, and a change in the character of the lecturer is needed,” he said. According to Jokowi, in today’s rapidly changing world, speed, creativity and innovation are the keys to winning the competition. He warned the university community not to be trapped in the ordinary way. He also said that no one should be held hostage by routine. In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, he said, new methods must be developed. “The Covid-19 pandemic has taught us to break the old ways that were considered taboo are becoming a new way of life,” he said. Jokowi said digitization, which was difficult to introduce, has now started to be widely implemented. We hope that all institutions, including campuses, will be able to benefit from it. Also read: Jokowi: Many types of work are long gone, they are no longer needed … Performance measures also need to be changed, budgeting methods need to be changed, new work programs need to be introduced. He stressed that a major and fundamental disruption or change is needed to adapt to the times. “I know, it is often not easy to introduce new avenues, it is not easy to be disrupted. Whereas if we don’t dare to disrupt ourselves, we will be disrupted by a rapidly changing age,” Jokowi said.

