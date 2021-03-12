Opinion: Engaging with China on climate policy is unattractive, but it is necessary

Smoke rises from a chimney near the cables of a high-speed train traveling from Beijing to neighboring Zhangjiakou in northwest China’s Hebei Province December 15, 2020. By Han Guan / The Associated Press

There was so much to be optimistic about when Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged last fall to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. With the world’s largest emitting country firmly committed, it looked like climate change had been shot.

The message last week, when Mr. Xis’ government presented its new five-year economic plan, was more disheartening: not so fast.

The progress towards sustainability that China expects to make during this period is modest at best. Greenhouse gas emissions relative to gross domestic product are expected to decrease by 18% at the same rate of reduction in carbon intensity as in the previous five years. Total emissions are expected to continue to increase beyond 2025, in a context robust economic growth. Despite being a leader in the production and adoption of clean technologies, from electric vehicles to wind power, China is poised to continue some of its most damaging activities, including adding new power plants to the coal.

The story continues under the ad

This The turn of events calls for strong pressure from other governments on Beijing to do better in a pivotal year. As economies are in post-pandemic reconstruction, countries will pledge to meet new emission reduction targets (to replace those in the Paris Agreement) at the United Nations climate conference in November. The window to keep global warming below 1.5 or even two degrees, beyond which the effects would be catastrophic, is closing quickly, leaving no time to push the heavy lifting into the decades to come, such as the China apparently wants it.

It will also force other world leaders to make very difficult calculations on how to engage constructively on the climate, at a time when China’s human rights abuses (persecution of its Uyghur minority in particular) and aggressive economic nationalism make any cooperation highly charged.

It’s a challenge for US President Joe Biden as he tries to put his country back in the forefront of the climate fight. Biden planning to host his own climate summit in April, to which Xi will be invited, his climate envoy John Kerry spoke of the need to compartmentalize the climate from other Sino-US relations.

It will be even more difficult for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, given how Canada has been affected by China’s recent conduct.

In years past, Ottawa would have been well placed for this climate diplomacy. Canada was among the first countries to meaningfully engage with Beijing on environmental policy, including helping to establish the China Council for International Environment and Development Cooperation, an advisory body for the government in the 1990s. As recently as 2017, Ottawa worked with China and the European Union to launch annual ministerial meetings on climate change.

This story could have made Canada a useful bridge between China and the United States as the talks approach this year. In an interview, Kevin Tu, a Beijing-based non-resident fellow at Columbia University’s Center for Global Energy Policy, described Canada as an important intermediary power that is well positioned to play a constructive role.

As Mr. Tu acknowledged, this is not a realistic expectation now. Playing nicely with Beijing is not acceptable, due to the imprisonment in China of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in apparent retaliation for the arrest of Huawei leader Meng Wanzhou.

The story continues under the ad

I think it’s harder for us to compartmentalize than it is for the United States, says Gordon Houlden, director emeritus of the China Institute at the University of Alberta.

But there are still ways for Canada to participate in a collective effort to get China to adopt more ambitious emission reduction targets and plans to achieve them.

With Mr. Biden and Mr. Trudeau touting a continental approach to climate policy, there is an opportunity to work behind the scenes to help shape American thinking about Beijing. This seems particularly important as Mr Bidens’ summit approaches, which is a chance for like-minded countries to form a united front and lead by example with their own commitments ahead of the UN conference.

Perhaps more useful, if not a minefield, is to work on what Mr. Houlden calls the niche level. By this he means less engagement by politicians in specific areas where Canada has resources that could contribute to the decarbonization of China. (Canada could also learn from China on various cleantech fronts.)

Mr. Houlden offered solutions based on biodiversity and nature as examples of areas where Canadian expertise could be useful; so are the environmental review processes. Mr. Tu cited fuel cell technology and reducing emissions in hard-to-reduce industries like steel and concrete. He also mentioned natural gas exports to help China reduce its dependence on coal, a form of transition controversial among environmentalists, but a government under Mr. Trudeau is supporting it to a limited extent.

Some sharing of research and trade in climate-friendly goods and services is likely to continue regardless of government relations. Even amid diplomatic tensions, total trade between the two countries increased last year.

The story continues under the ad

But given the degree of state intervention in China’s economy, other governments often need to help facilitate private sector engagement. This can be particularly true in the strategically important area of ​​energy policy. So Ottawa needs to consider whether there are ways to step up support for mutually beneficial green initiatives without getting too comfortable.

Not that cooperation is the only approach that could have positive effects on the climate. Clean tech competition, between China and the United States and its allies, should in some ways accelerate decarbonization solutions.

And it is possible that punitive trade policies such as carbon border adjustments, which Canada and the United States plan to work on together, will prompt China to focus more on emissions from its carbon-intensive industries.

But on a common interest as fundamental as the future of the planet, finding ways to work together is a matter of both moral obligation and self-interest.

China accounts for nearly 30% of total global emissions. Its foreign investments help shape developing economies, especially in Africa. He has too much control over our long-term health to be isolated over climate policy, whatever the immediate reasons.

Compartmentalizing will not be easy. But with tensions on other fronts unlikely to evaporate soon, this is something all parties concerned will have to try.