BNE IntelliNews – Biden officials say Turkey can be held responsible for assaults by Erdogan agents on protesters in Washington

The US State Department sent a heavily drafted brief asking a federal appeals court to uphold a ruling that Turkey can be held responsible for the assault protesters who took place on the day of a White House meeting between Turkish strongman Recep Tayyip Erdogan and former US President Donald Trump nearly four years ago, Law & Crime reported on March 10.

Turkish agents (as well as supporters of President Erdogan) and US law enforcement separated the protesters from the ambassadorial residence where President Erdogan arrived, the attorney for the Justice Ministry and the Department of Justice wrote. ‘Status in an 18-page legal brief on March 9. .

However, Turkish agents crossed [the] police line separating them from the demonstrators in order to violently attack the demonstrators, and they took this aggressive action without any indication [] that an attack by the demonstrators was imminent, [] and without the district court finding another reasonable basis for perceiving a threat to President Erdogan, the friend of the court’s brief continues, summarizing the federal judges’ factual findings. There is no basis in the account of the facts of the district courts to regard the attack by Turkish agents as of a protective nature.

In addition, Nordic Monitor, a media that opposes the Erdogan regime, reported on March 11, how a Turkish prosecutor in 2015 raised a conspiracy allegation against White House press secretary Jen Psaki, citing her remarks on anti-government protests in Turkey as criminal evidence as he laid out the case according to which there was a global conspiracy against Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

In a telephone interview, a lawyer for anti-Erdogan protesters who were assaulted in Washington described to Law & Crime the support of state departments like the Biden administration in reaffirming the US human rights advocacy.

It seems to me that this administration is perhaps signaling politically that we are strengthening the notions of democracy in this country, after a long time when democracy has perhaps been shaken up a bit, lawyer Andreas Akaras, of the cabinet Bregman, Berbert, Schwartz & Gilday, LLC, told the newspaper.

Besieged

On the day of Erdogan’s first visit to Trump’s White House on May 16, 2017, protesters gathered outside the residence of the Turkish ambassadors. They were then besieged by the security service of the Turkish leadership. Voice of America shows and other viral videos have captured gruesome scenes of guards beating, beating and kicking protesters.

The melee injured 11 people.

Some of them are still sort of in intellectual shock that this has happened in the United States, Akaras continued. It is beyond anything they could imagine.

Prosecutors have laid charges against 15 Turkish security officials in connection with the events. Eleven of these cases were subsequently dropped. But civil suits have progressed. In February, they rejected a motion to reject when a federal judge ruled that the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA) did not protect alleged assaults against peaceful protests on American soil.

Turkish security forces had discretion to protect their president, Clinton-appointed Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly wrote on February 6, 2020. They even had discretion to err, to some extent, in their determination. as to the nature of the force needed to protect President Erdogan. However, the Turkish security forces did not have the discretion to physically attack protesters violently, with the degree and nature of the force that was used, when the protesters were standing, protesting on a public sidewalk.

A three-judge panel from the United States Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit sought the Biden administrations’ perspective on the case, setting a deadline of March 9.

The Biden administration’s brief, signed by senior lawyers with the Justice Department and the State Department, unequivocally stated that the lower courts’ decision must be upheld, while stating that the immunity shield FSIA only extended until now.

The actions Turkish agents took after the initial attack left little doubt that they were using force for a purpose outside of their own protective function, the brief states.

Akaras, commenting on his clients’ bipartisan support in Congress, told Law & Crime their case transcended politics and turned to a question of values.

For the short of this case to raise the question of drawing the line to say: Look, Turkey, this is a step too far. You know, you get by with this shit in your country. It won’t work here, ”Akaras said.

There is something special sometimes about people who immigrate because they really feel the freedoms that we have because they have a point of comparison, isn’t there? Akaras added. So if you are from Turkey and know that you are going to be beaten in the streets, you do not go out so easily to protest. Whereas here, however, you cherish it. You are able to see: My God! So my clients constantly remind me of this notion of freedom because they, in a sense, are able to breathe more freely in the United States.