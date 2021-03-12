Trump Jr. uses Wyoming law to deepen Cheney feud





CHEYENNE Members of the Senate Committee on Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions on Tuesday woke up to thousands of emails urging them to push forward legislation to transition the Wyomings primary elections to a second-round system.

It’s not uncommon for Wyoming lawmakers to be inundated with correspondence on controversial bills.

What made this wave of mail unusual, however, was the fact that it came at the behest of the former president’s son. Donald Trump Jr. urged his Twitter followers to support Wyomings Senate File 145 – Second Round Election. Her interest in the bill apparently stems from a desire to increase a challenger’s chances of defeating Rep. Liz Cheney in what is expected to be a crowded 2022 primary.

Cheney has been engaged in a public battle with the former president since exposing her actions leading to the Jan.6 uprising.

Any Wyoming Republican who responds to Liz Cheney’s offer and opposes SF145 is turning his back on my dad and the entire America First movement, Trump tweeted Monday night. Support SF145 and send Lincoln Project Liz to retirement in 2022! #WYAL #Wyoming

He listed the email addresses of the committee members and the emails started to pile up.

Donald Trump, Jr., tweeted about a proposed Wyoming Statehouse bill, urging his supporters to contact committee members. Lawmakers told WyoFile they had heard nothing about Cheney’s attempt to kill Bill. (Screenshot / Twitter)

Senate Republicans interviewed by WyoFile, however, said they had heard of no attempt by Cheney to kill the bill, which Trump also claimed in a tweet. Committee members told WyoFile they were in favor of the bill before Trump’s tweet, and that it would likely go through the full Senate after its committee vote on Thursday.

If there is [a group of Cheney supporters trying to kill the bill]”I would love to see who they are,” said Senator Ogden Driskill (R-Devils Tower). I had a handful of people asking me to kill Bill, but these are just normal people that I already know. I have received emails from people saying that the people of Cheneys are pressuring us, but I am the chairman of the committee and I have not heard anything.

I was surprised to see that there was a national interest, said Senator Brian Boner (R-Douglas), one of the co-sponsors of the bill. This has been an ongoing discussion for some time.

Wyoming becomes DC

Since Cheney voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting a riot on the U.S. Capitol, he and his surrogates have expressed growing interest in Wyomings politics.

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, a close ally of the president, organized an anti-Cheney rally on the steps of the state capital in Cheyenne. Far-right commentators like Scott Pressler, Steve Bannon and Nick Fuentes have expressed interest in relaunching a main challenge for Cheney.

Even Trump himself got involved; he personally contacted the Chairman of the Wyoming Republican Party to express his interest in a future trip to Cowboy State ahead of a recent anti-Cheney event at Bar Nunn.

Observers are now questioning the degree to which national interests are directly involved in Wyoming politics and law.

Rep. American Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming). (US Congress)

Days before the session began, Corey Lewandowski, former campaign manager, was interviewed at the Conservative Political Action Conference by an Epoch Times reporter. In this interview, he described the content of the bill even though it had not yet been made public. CPAC ended on February 28 and the bill was officially introduced on March 1.

What we have in Wyoming, which is a statewide district, one congressman represents the entire state, we have six, seven or eight candidates who all think they are the best candidate to beat Liz Cheney, said Lewandowski in the interview, posted March 1. The problem with this is that in a multi-candidate field, the incumbent has an advantage: name ID, money, recognition, which means that if we have six or seven candidates running, she may have the chance to pass a primary. .

Now I believe they are going to change the rules in Wyoming and then that would require a runoff if you don’t get more than 50%, he continued. This is very good news for candidate Trump. The former president will pick, I believe, and a small group of advisers will help him make recommendations on who he ultimately approves in this race, but I can assure you it won’t be Liz Cheney.

It’s unclear how Lewandowski knew so much about Bill. Senator Bo Biteman (R-Ranchester), the sponsor of the bill, told WyoFile that he hadn’t told anyone about the Trump Orbit Bill and it was about a long-standing conversation between him and even his fellow Democrats.

It’s something we’ve been working on for a long time, long before what happened in January, Biteman said. The national media are now making it a problem and I really don’t know where it came from. And now I’m worried [the committee] will kill my bill.

Senator Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, takes a sip of coffee on the first day of Wyoming’s 66th Legislature, Monday, March 1, 2021, inside the State Capitol. The session, which the majority of lawmakers attend in person, will run through Friday, April 2 (Michael Cummo / Wyoming Tribune Eagle)

Senator Anthony Bouchard (R-Cheyenne), who runs against Cheney, said he had withdrawn from conversations when drafting the bill. Bouchard independently contacted Trump Jr. on Twitter to request a meeting to discuss how he would vote on the bill. Representative Dan Laursen (R-Powell), who was at CPAC, was not aware of any Wyoming lawmakers meeting with Trump, he said.

I don’t know where it came from, but it didn’t come from me, he said. [Runoff elections] have been a priority for the party for quite some time now.

Trump loyalists are clearly interested in removing Cheney from office. What is less clear, however, is who is providing them with information about Legislative Assembly events that could be used to benefit their candidates.

I have my suspicions, Biteman said. But I can’t verify that, so I’m not going to comment on this one.

Controversy over a popular bill

Even before Trump’s tweet, the SF 145 was considered a popular bill with a high chance of making it through the Senate. Senators interviewed by WyoFile said they appreciate what the bill hopes to accomplish and among the emails they have received, few are opposed to the bill.

Back home, it’s a popular bill, Senator Tim Salazar (R-Riverton) testified Thursday morning. My constituents want it, and that’s why my name is on it.

The bill seeks to address long-standing concerns with states often crowded with primary races, where large numbers of candidates tend to split the vote and the winner escapes with less than half of the total votes. Under the bill, if no candidate obtains more than 50% of the vote in a primary, the election would culminate in a second round, where the top two winners in that campaign would then move on to a second election. to determine a winner.

While critics have said second-round elections will be more inefficient and costly than systems like tiered choice voting, Sen. Cale Case (R-Lander) supports the concept behind the bill, he said. he stated, which he said would likely improve validity. state elections. He expressed concern about the restrictiveness of the bill and said he hoped to broaden the eligibility of people who could participate.

Others said they preferred to adopt a tiered choice voting system instead, which would involve a single election while still, in theory, giving the winner a mandate.

With ranked choice voting, voters rank their preferred candidates from lowest to highest. The candidate with the fewest first choice votes eliminated after the first count. When a first candidate to vote is eliminated, his or her second choice vote is counted instead. The process continues until only one candidate obtains a majority and is declared the winner.

But supporters say SF 145 creates a process that gives their leaders a clear mandate to do their job by reducing the vote to just two choices. While the main example cited by defenders is Governor Mark Gordons’ victory in the 2018 primary (although he won only 33% of the vote), there have been numerous other instances in which crowded fields led candidates to win without a clear majority.

Sen. Bo Biteman (R-Ranchester)

Biteman said he identified three possible rounds in the Wyoming State Senate races and two at the State House in the 2018 election. Prior to that, the 2016 House race brought together many candidates who split the vote, leading Cheney to win the nomination with less than 39% of the vote. Perhaps the most prescient example was seen in the 2014 Secretary of State race, in which Ed Murray beat Ed Buchanan by less than two points in a tight primary to four.

People are understandably frustrated with the process, Biteman said during the bill’s presentation on Tuesday. This bill seeks to bring our primary elections to a point where more people will be satisfied with the outcome and satisfied that their voices have been heard.

After the Trump Jr. weigh-in, some Republicans who supported the bill didn’t necessarily shy away from it, but are now approaching it with a little more hesitation.

It bothers me that a lot of people from out of state are involved, Case said. I got people from many different states all trying to influence the outcome against Liz Cheney. But Liz Cheney spoke from the heart and provided our state with a bridge into a future where Wyoming is a minority. Going more and more red and mean, less cooperative and more militant, is not going to help.

I actually think it will help in favor of more moderate candidates, he added. I know it’s counterintuitive, but I think people can find when they have a clear choice between the two, I don’t think you’ll overthrow the Governor, and I don’t think you’ll overthrow Liz Cheney. Shes just the best candidate.

Support independent reporting Donate to WyoFile today

During a hearing on the second-round bill Thursday morning, the Wyoming County Clerks Association said it would be impossible to implement within the time frame requested by the president’s former son. The projected cost of $ 1.1 million to administer a second ballot is a significant hurdle during a budget crisis, they argued. And their meager staff are already overburdened with budget preparation and the redistribution process, which will likely take place in 2022.

We don’t have time to hold a run-off election by 2022, Teton County Clerk Mary Lankford told members of the Senate Corporations Committee.

The bill rolled out of committee by a 4-1 vote.

