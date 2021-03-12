Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark symbolic ‘Dandi Yatra’ today from Sabarmati ashram in Ahmedabad





An artist paints a picture of the Dandi March near Navagam. (Express photo: Nirmal Harindran) What was the first Dandi march of 1930? The Dandi March or Salt March was part of Mahatma Gandhis’ nonviolent protest against the British monopoly on salt production. Led by Gandhi, 78 people started the 24-day march on March 12 and reached Dandi on April 5, 1930. After making salt in Dandi, Gandhi headed for the Dharasana saltworks, 40 km to the south, but was arrested on May 5. Who will participate in the Dandi 2021 walk? Gujarat Minister of State for Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities (independent charge) Ishwarsinh Patel said the descendants of those who walked the Salt Walk (in 1930) will be honored, although they did not were not invited to participate in the nearly 386 km walk due to their age. The march itself will see 81 walkers walk the route in memory of the 78 who accompanied Mahatma Gandhi in 1930 from Ahmedabad to Dandi and two others who joined halfway. The following trip will see great events at six locations associated with Gandhi. These include MK Gandhis, birthplace of Porbandar, as well as Rajkot, Vadodara, Bardoli (Surat), Mandvi (Kutch) and Dandi (Navsari). Simultaneous patriotism promotion programs will take place on March 12 in 75 places where the 1930 entourage left off. Cultural programs are planned in 21 places along the route at nighttime stops for walkers. According to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, political leaders will join every day of the 21 days. What will the Premiers’ agenda look like that day? According to the tentative plan, the prime minister is expected to visit Hriday Kunj in the Sabarmati ashram run by the Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust (SAPMT) for two to three minutes around 10:30 a.m., according to an ashram official. Followed by the visit of Hriday Kunj, the Prime Minister is expected to go to a field next to Abhay Ghat to speak. This event could last an hour and will be broadcast live to 75 locations in Gujarat. (Contributions from ENS Gujarat)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos