Did Trump take credit for the “ beautiful ” COVID-19 vaccine?





On March 10, 2021, an image began circulating on social media that allegedly showed a statement by former US President Donald Trump imploring US citizens to remember that the United States would not have had these magnificent COVID-19 vaccines for another 5 years. (a questionable claim) if it wasn’t for him:

It was a real statement from Trump.

Trump released several statements after leaving office on January 20, 2021. Since the former president was banned from Twitter (as well as other social networks) for posting content that could have incited more violence after the attack on the US Capitol, these statements are published via email and then shared on social media by reporters. Margo Martin, the senior press secretary in the 45th president’s office, confirmed to Snopes by email that this was a genuine statement issued by Trump.

While this is a true statement, the claims made there (that the United States would not have had a vaccine for 5 years without Trump) are dubious at best. The Trump administration attempted to speed up vaccine development through Operation Warp Speed. While the Trump administration certainly deserves some credit for helping to develop a vaccine, some companies, such as Pfizer, have developed vaccines without funding from the Trump administration. It’s also worth noting that companies outside of the United States have been successful in developing vaccines without much help from the former president.

