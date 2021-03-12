PM launches new ‘truly global’ Turing exchange program, targeting students from disadvantaged areas





UK schools, colleges and universities can now apply for funding to allow students to study and work abroad as part of the post-Brexit replacement of the Erasmus exchange program.

The £ 110million Turing program, named after the WWII codebreaker, will fund global exchanges for some 35,000 UK students from September and, the UK government insists, will target disadvantaged and underprivileged students. under-represented regions.

He also points out that under the new program, students will be able to receive a maximum of £ 491 per month for living expenses, in addition to money for travel expenses; around £ 30 more than what existed under Erasmus. The British Council is investigating areas that have not traditionally worked with Erasmus to help promote the new program and improve uptake. As part of the UK-wide launch, Michelle Donelan, UK Government Universities Minister, will visit Edinburgh and Cardiff universities to promote wider participation in the student exchange program; the Scottish and Welsh governments want to continue using Erasmus, believing it to be a better system. However, Boris Johnson rejected their requests. Launching the replacement for Erasmus, he said: “The Turing Program is a truly global program in which all countries in the world are eligible to partner with UK universities, schools and colleges. “It is also taking action, as the program aims to help students of all income groups across the country take advantage of fantastic educational opportunities in any country they choose.” Responding to the launch of the Turing Program, Carol Monaghan of the SNP said: “The Tory Government Replacement Program will make matters worse for Scottish students and this is just the latest example of the long-term damage from Boris Johnson’s poor deal on Brexit. “The replacement program offers no tuition support, which can go up astronomically. The party’s shadow education spokeswoman claimed the Tory administration was fit to burden students and young people with exorbitant debt and warned her Turing agenda “would just add to that for Scottish students “. Declaring how young people needed their ‘horizons to be broadened, not narrowed down by this Conservative government’, the Glasgow North West MP added: ‘Rather than wresting the rights of our young people, Boris Johnson should stand up for it. engage with the EU and seek to join the Erasmus Program. ” But Iain Stewart, the minister of the office for Scotland, argued that Turing’s program would create a “fantastic opportunity for young people in Scotland, including those from low-income backgrounds”. “Our investment,” he explained, “will give thousands of students the life-changing chance of studying or taking internships not only in the EU, but all over the world. “Adopting the Turing curriculum will ultimately improve a student’s skills, broaden their international outlook, improve their employment prospects and benefit communities and employers in Scotland,” the Minister stressed. Eligible education and training institutions across the UK will be able to apply for funding for international opportunities from this month, but funding decisions are not expected until July. Successful applications will receive funding to administer the program and participating students will receive grants to help defray the costs of their international experience. “The program’s focus on social mobility and value for money will provide more international education and travel opportunities for all of our students, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds who were less likely to benefit from the previous one. EU program, ”said Gavin Williamson, the UK government’s education secretary. “I urge all universities, schools and colleges across the UK to initiate their applications and partner with countries around the world,” he added.







